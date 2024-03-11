‘Spider-Man’ Star Apologizes After Controversial Post

A star from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) had to make an apology after making a controversial statement on X (formerly Twitter).

At last night’s Academy Awards, audiences were shocked when The Boy and the Heron (2023) beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for Best Animated Feature. This includes star Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), who immediately responded to the announcement by simply posting “Robed” on X before correcting it to “Robbed.”

While his disappointment is understandable, many fans of both films found it to be disrespectful to Hayao Miyazaki, who directed The Boy and the Heron and is an animation legend. On top of this, the Dope (2015) actor was called unprofessional, especially when compared to producer Christopher Miller, who said, “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.”

Soon afterward, Moore apologized, saying that his response was more about his own emotions and less about the winning film:

“Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose. Spiderverse has impacted A LOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea, get ready”

He then replied to someone who shared Miller’s response, saying, “You’re right.”

“Honestly, the whole Spider-Verse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

Spider-Man and the ‘Spider-Verse’ Franchise Aren’t Done Yet

While some fans are upset that Across the Spider-Verse lost, the good news is that another film is on the way: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2025). The film will have many of the crew returning, including directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers as well as producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

On top of that, it is likely that the entire cast of Across the Spider-Verse will also return, including Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, and multiple Spider-People from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

