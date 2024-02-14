Spider-Man Getting a Fourth Movie

At the Oscars Luncheon, the chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that a fourth film in the Spider-Verse franchise is in the works.

At the Oscars Luncheon, Marc Malkin from Variety stopped the team of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) to ask about the rumored live-action Spider-Verse film. Producer and Sony Pictures chairperson Amy Pascal confirmed the project but reminded him that it’s not the next thing on their list.

“Someday. Not until we make two more movies.”

Writer and producer Phil Lord nodded in agreement, saying, “Hey, she’s the boss.”

While this originally sounded like fans may get a fourth animated Spider-Verse movie, writer and producer Christopher Miller later clarified that this wasn’t the case on X (formerly Twitter).

“To clarify, when she said ‘not until we make two more movies,’ she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film.”

Either way, it looks like Peter Parker and Miles Morales will receive a fourth movie overall, with Tom Holland continuing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Morales venturing into a live-action adventure.

While no one has been confirmed to play the live-action version of Morales, Shameik Moore has stated multiple times that he wants to reprise the role.

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is Easily the Best Superhero Film of 2023

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is easily one of the best films of 2023, with gorgeous animation, beautiful music, and a brilliant ensemble.

The cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel Ohara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot.

The film is currently a favorite to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, although Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron (2023) could steal the top prize.

