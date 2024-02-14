Spider-Verse Star Sets Lofty Goals For Final Film

At a recent event, a Spider-Verse star made some lofty promises for the final film in the iconic superhero trilogy.

On the red carpet for the premiere of Madame Web (2024), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Across the Spider-Verse (2023) star Shameik Moore spoke with Variety and gave an exciting update for the third film in the critically-acclaimed series.

“What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it’s gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse… AND that I will be in it. That’s what I can tell you.”

Shameik Moore teases "Beyond the Spider-Verse" at the premiere of #MadameWeb. pic.twitter.com/kv0uPOkVij — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2024

Moore backed this up by saying that Across the Spider-Verse is just a bridge to the third movie. Needless to say, if they pull this off, it will be on the same level as other iconic trilogies, including The Lord of the Rings, The Godfather, and the original Star Wars trilogy.

‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Has Big Shoes to Fill

Shameik Moore certainly set some lofty expectations by claiming the final Spider-Verse film will surpass the previous two, but if any movie could do it, it’s Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Both of the previous films received unbelievable critical acclaim, earning 97% and 95%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. With Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at the helm and some of the most beautiful animations ever seen on the big screen, it seems the final film is set up for success.

Another part of the series’ success is the voice cast, which features the previously mentioned Moore as Miles Morales as well as Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Oscar Isaac as Miguel Ohara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot.

Beyond the Spider-Verse has some big shoes to fill. However, if it maintains the same quality as the previous films, there’s no doubt that it will make history.

What do you want to see in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!