Disney Says Goodbye to George Lucas

The third and final season of a beloved Star Wars show is gearing up for its premiere on Disney+, and according to its leading man, the new episodes will contain the last remnants of George Lucas’ legacy.

George Lucas’ Galaxy Far, Far Away

There’s no denying that George Lucas is one of the most prolific and visionary directors of all time, making a splash in Hollywood from the moment his hit space opera, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, debuted in 1977. While he might be best remembered for creating the Indiana Jones franchise and the galaxy far, far away, it’s also important to note his achievements with his company Industrial Light & Magic, which broke new ground for visual effects and technology.

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Demands Disney Bring Him Back to ‘Star Wars’

Sadly, Lucas has stepped away from the Star Wars spotlight over the past decade or so, handing over the reins to the Walt Disney Company after they purchased Lucasfilm for a record-breaking $4.05 billion back in 2012. Although he occasionally drops by set to check in on newer directors like The Mandalorian co-showrunner Jon Favreau, his legacy lives on, mainly through his protégé Dave Filoni, with whom he created Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

What Is ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ About?

With so many movies and TV shows in the pipeline at Disney and Lucasfilm, it’s safe to say that Star Wars has never been bigger. And although spinoffs like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi have all been met with varying levels of approval from fans, one animated series continues to be among the most highly-rated: Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Related: 86-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Actor Officially Addresses His Sexuality

An offshoot of The Clone Wars, the story follows the adventures of a group of mutant clones called The Bad Batch, otherwise known as Clone Force 99. The show sees Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) on the run from the Galactic Empire in the aftermath of Order 66 after they rescue a mysterious female clone of Jango Fett named Omega (Michelle Ang).

Disney and Lucasfilm Are Saying Goodbye to George Lucas

A trailer was recently released for The Bad Batch Season 3, promising higher stakes than ever before. And with so much pitted against the titular team, it’s no surprise to learn that behind the camera, the series finale is significant in more ways than one.

Speaking with Screen Rant ahead of the premiere of The Bad Batch Season 3, Dee Bradley Baker admitted that the show effectively serves as the ending of Lucas’ legacy, given that his involvement in the franchise has dwindled since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012:

That actually tracks back to the original idea that George Lucas came up with because this is sort of the end of George Lucas’ legacy is the Bad Batch — he came up with that idea, and it was part of the original Clone Wars series that he made with Dave Filoni… The dynamic that he and the writers came up with was very clear… so that they feel so different, that it was actually easy for me — easier for me — than keeping the clones distinct because they all feel like such different people to me.

So, what does Baker mean by this?

It’s no secret that Lucasfilm has tried to distance itself from the Skywalker Saga in recent years. Still, the studio often rehashes certain characters and storylines from the Prequel and Original Trilogies for new projects, as it’s a surefire way to get eyes on Disney+ originals (i.e., The Book of Boba Fett). And you can’t have the Skywalker Saga without its creator, meaning leaving George Lucas in the past is easier said than done.

Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm continue to honor Lucas’ legacy to the best of their ability, but without the man himself at the helm, it’s challenging to resurrect legacy characters in a way that honors the movies he wrote and, primarily, directed. This is almost certainly what Baker was referring to when he said The Bad Batch is “sort of the end of George Lucas’ legacy,” as it’s the last project Lucas directly contributed to (via The Clone Wars TV show).

Inherently, The Bad Batch also has a stronger connection to the George Lucas era than other Disney Star Wars properties due to its timeline, making it harder to distinguish from projects like, say, Star Wars: The Acolyte, which takes place 50 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). With Clone Force 99’s story coming to an end, Baker is correct in saying that it feels like the final chapter in George Lucas’ long history with the franchise.

What’s Next for ‘Star Wars?’

Not to fret, because George Lucas is keeping very busy on other fronts. For one, The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is slowly nearing completion in Los Angeles, boasting an impressive collection of photography, illustration, comic art, performance, and video — essentially, a love letter to visual storytelling. Talk about a massive undertaking!

And Star Wars fans still have plenty to look forward to, even if all upcoming projects might be devoid of Lucas’ touch. The Bad Batch, The Acolyte, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Season 2 of the Tales of the Jedi anthology series are all scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in 2024, with movies like The Mandalorian & Grogu (2024) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s untitled Rey (Daisy Ridley) project to follow shortly after.

Obviously, Star Wars will never forget George Lucas’ legacy, as the franchise — literally — wouldn’t be around today without him. Still, in the words of Shmi Skywalker, “You can’t stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting,” so even if it’s sad to think that The Bad Batch will mark the end of Lucas’ legacy, hopefully, its final season will serve as a fitting goodbye — and will pave the way for what’s to come.

The three-part season premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives on Disney+ on February 21, 2024.

Are you hopeful for the future of Disney Star Wars, or do you wish George Lucas would return? Share your thoughts in the comments below.