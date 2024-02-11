86-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Actor Officially Addresses His Sexuality

Following years of speculation, a Star Wars lead has come forward to shun LGBTQIA+ rumors, stating, “I prefer women.”

In his upcoming book, actor Billy Dee Williams opens up about his life and career, from his childhood in Harlem, New York, to his days on Broadway and in Hollywood before landing the role of Lando Calrissian in George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise — which he reprised in the sequel Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Of course, Williams gets candid about his career as a Hollywood heartthrob and his high demand both onscreen and off in his upcoming memoir, crediting his romantic roles in movies like Lady Sings the Blues (1972) and Mahogany (1975) for his famous lover boy persona, as revealed by a recent People article.

Unsurprisingly, Williams has been desired by women as well as by members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as the actor discloses in his book, mentioning a proposition by the late American actor and activist Marlon Brando while the two stood in the library of Brando’s home while the Hollywood titan was hosting a star-studded party.

The actor says he declined Brando’s romantic offering, commenting, “I prefer women.” “I’ve been getting hit on all my life,” revealed Williams humorously, adding, “Gay, straight, whatever, somebody’s always hitting on me.”

In 2019, Williams’ sexuality and gender identity sparked speculation after the star disclosed, “I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself,” in an interview with Esquire. However, revealing himself as a gender-fluid person was not the actor’s intention, as he later stated, “‘What the hell is gender-fluid? That’s a whole new term.”

The “softer side” of Billy Dee Williams can be seen in his interpretation of Lando Calrissian in the original Star Wars trilogy, as his character has no trouble being charismatic and charming as well as caring and loving with his close friends regardless of their gender, even risking his life for his dear friend Han Solo. Considering this, it’s no surprise that Lando has been perceived as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Additionally, Donald Glover’s portrayal of the beloved character Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) suggested to Star Wars fans that Lando identified as pansexual.

Glover commented in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that, in preparation for the role, the legendary actor Billy Dee Williams told him to “be charming” when taking the mantle of Lando. “He’s eclectic. He likes different things. He’s somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much. But I was like, he’s a charming person so I feel like he doesn’t have hard and fast boundaries about everything,” he continued.

Solo scribe Jonathan Kasdan later confirmed these assessments of Lando’s sexuality, commenting that there’s a fluidity to Doland and Billy Dee’s portrayal of Lando and his sexuality. In an interview with HuffPost, Kasdan added, “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity — sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to […].”

In 2021, Disney doubled down on its support to the LGBTQIA+ community — which many have deemed as “woke propaganda” — featuring Lando Calrissian on the cover of a new comic title saluting the LGBTQIA+ characters of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars during the company’s celebration of Pride Month.

Regardless of these debates, Williams comments he’s “not into guys” but assures that he is supportive and respectful of the LGBTQIA+ community. “I’ve spent a lot of my life around gay people. James Baldwin, who was gay, was my dearest friend.” The actor adds, “I had no qualms with that kind of stuff. Whatever you are, that’s who you are. I’m more interested in meeting interesting people.”

Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian debuted in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), co-starring with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and the late Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa). Williams returned to George Lucas’ ever-expanding universe in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, now under The Walt Disney Company’s leadership, joining John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

“What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life,” Billy Dee Williams’ memoir, will be available on February 13, 2024, and is currently available for preorder with multiple retailers.

