Is ‘The Mandalorian’ Canceled? ‘Star Wars’ Icon Addresses Rumors

Since The Mandalorian & Grogu was announced as the next Star Wars installment hitting theaters, the question on every fan’s lips has been whether the show will continue on Disney+.

Dave Filoni – the show’s executive producer, who also directed and wrote several episodes – has now addressed the rumors in an interview at the Saturn Awards. When asked by Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan whether there will be a season four of The Mandalorian, Filoni explained that “there’s so much spinning in the galaxy right now.”

Refusing to confirm or deny rumors that season four has been scrapped, he jokingly said, “You know me better than to commit to any one thing. No mind trick works on me.”

He added that he’s “excited” about the project they’re working on right now. “Obviously it’s going to be great with Jon [Favreau] at the helm,” Filoni said. “It’s going to be fantastic. And he’s so well studied in Star Wars now, it’s like he’s got a great shorthand, and I love collaborating with him. So, just excited to share the future of what we’re doing.”

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Strikes – and the announcement that The Mandalorian would shift to the big screen – Jon Favreau confirmed that scripts were already written for season four of the show. However, it was later reported that Lucasfilm rethought the project during the strikes, leading to the announcement of a theatrical outing for Mando and Grogu.

The third season of The Mandalorian failed to make the same impression on fans and critics as its predecessors. It currently boasts a Tomatometer score of 85% and an audience score of 51%. In comparison, season two has scores of 93% and 91%, while season one sits at 93% and 92%.

While very little has been announced about the film’s plot, it can be assumed that it will see Pedro Pascal return as The Mandalorian (AKA Din Djarin), and pick up where the show left off – with Din Djarin settled on the planet of Nevarro and working for the New Republic.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian & Grogu? Let us know in the comments!