Samuel L. Jackson Demands Disney Bring Him Back to ‘Star Wars’

Samuel L. Jackson wants to somehow return to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Mace Windu.

Jackson is the single highest-grossing actor of all time (per Statista), largely due to his tireless work ethic and a little something called the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but an entire generation of Star Wars fans likely knows him best as Mace Windu, Jedi Council member, Clone Wars veteran, and master swordsman. The actor starred in all three prequel movies directed by George Lucas and quickly became a fan favorite, particularly for his purple lightsaber and very founded suspicions around one Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Infamous Marvel Thief “Fled the Country”

Then, Revenge of the Sith (2005) hit theaters, and Mace Windu was killed by the united efforts of Anakin and Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). More specifically, he had his arm chopped off (a Star Wars specialty), was blasted by Dark Side lightning, and, finally, thrown out of a massive skyscraper.

While you would think that would be enough to kill even a Jedi Master like Mace Windu, Samuel L. Jackson does not agree. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (part of an anniversary event for the George Lucas prequels), Jackson responded to a question about his iconic death scene with the very emphatic “HE’S NOT DEAD!!!”

It seems that if Samuel L. Jackson feels strongly about something, all caps and exclamation marks will be involved. Not only that, but the actor followed up a question about whether he wanted a Disney+ streaming series to star Mace Windu with an equally strong “EVERYTHING YES!!”

Now, given that Palpatine managed to return in The Rise of Skywalker (2019) with only an Oscar Isaac monologue to explain it, there is no reason why Mace Windu can not be discovered to have survived the attack. After all, if Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) could survive falling down that massive shoot in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), why couldn’t one of the most legendary Jedi of all time do the same?

Related: What to Expect From ‘Star Wars’ in 2024

Samuel L. Jackson most recently returned to Star Wars in a brief voice cameo at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, and a new prequel graphic novel miniseries titled Star Wars: Mace Windu (written by Marv Bernardin and illustrated by Georges Jeanty) will be released this year to give us some backstory about the characters pre-Clone Wars years.

Disney recently indicated that it would be pulling back on releasing new movies and shows on Disney+ in order to prioritize quality over quantity, but if Samuel L. Jackson demands it, hopefully, Bob Iger will listen.

Do you want a Mace Windu streaming series? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!