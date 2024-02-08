The Force is already strong with 2024.

2023 was a busy year for Star Wars. For starters, we watched Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu return in The Mandalorian Season 3, and characters from Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) finally brought to life in live action in Ahsoka (2023).

It hasn’t all been about Disney+, though. News of three new Star Wars movies came as a surprise, but the Star Wars Outlaws (2024) trailer left fans more excited than the prospect of seeing the Sequel-era film or the Mando-Verse crossover in theaters.

We also witnessed the spectacular downfall of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort. Between that and the criticism the Disney+ shows have received from fans, 2023 wasn’t been the best year for the franchise.

But now, 2024 is upon us, and there’s a ton of new Star Wars content on the horizon. Expect brand-new television shows both animated and live action, the highly-anticipated open-world game, novels, comic books, and lots more.

Here’s what to expect from Star Wars in 2024.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (TBA) is the next live-action Star Wars series heading for Disney+. Jude Law leads a young cast in what has been touted as an action-adventure inspired by Amblin Entertainment’s coming-of-age movies.

Like The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Ahsoka (2023), Skeleton Crew will consist of eight episodes. The series takes place after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

Along with Jude Law (who plays an unnamed Force user), it stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White.

Related: Jar Jar Binks Is the Only Character Who Can Save ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will be the final season in the critically acclaimed animated series that follows directly from Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), while borrowing the same animation style.

The show follows a group of defective clones named Clone Force 99 and a young girl named Omega (Michelle Ang) as they try to make their way through the galaxy all the while evading the wrath of the new Galactic Empire.

Dee Bradley Baker will reprise his role as Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and all the other clones in the third season.

Check out the official trailer for The Bad Batch Season 3 below:

The final season’s three-episode premiere will arrive on Disney+ on February 21.

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

The Acolyte

The Acolyte (2024) is an upcoming Disney+ television series created by Leslye Headland set at the end of the High Republic era, 100 years before the Star Wars Skywalker Saga begins with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

It revolves around a former Padawan (played by Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi master (played by Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a series of crimes during a time of “shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.”

The Acolyte also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Dafne Keen as Jedi characters. Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo also appears as a Jedi master. The series will consist of eight episodes.

Related: All Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows and Movies

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi Season 2

Also told in the same animation as The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) spans the lives of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Count Dooku (Corey Burton) before and during the Clone Wars era, with three episodes dedicated to each character.

A second season was announced in April this year, however, no release date was given, and it’s unknown whether Tales of the Jedi Season 2 will continue to tell stories that center on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku or focus on different characters altogether.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Finally Recast Han, Luke, and Leia Next Year Amid Calls for a Reboot

Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars fans have waited a long time for an open-world experience that immerses them into the faraway galaxy, and this year, their dreams will finally come true.

Star Wars Outlaws (2024) is an action-adventure RPG whose trailer dropped earlier this year. Developed by Massive Entertainment, the game follows scoundrel and outlaw Kay Vess (Humberly González), a female character with no ties to the Jedi, Empire, Rebellion, or Sith who’s just trying to make her way through the dangerous criminal underworld.

Set between Star Wars: Episode V — Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi, the game will feature crime lord Jabba the Hutt and a carbonized Han Solo. However, no other iconic Star Wars characters have been confirmed to appear yet.

Check out the official trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below, per Ubisoft:

According to an article shared by Inside Gamer, Outlaws will be released during “the first half of 2024.”

Related: Cara Dune May Return in Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Prequel, but Without Gina Carano

Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters (2024) is a “competitive arena combat game” currently in development for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Set after the fall of the Empire, the player-vs-player game features a cast of brand-new characters from Wookies to bounty hunters.

Check out the Nintendo Switch trailer for Star Wars: Hunters below, per Nintendo of America:

Related: ‘Star Wars’ May Replace the Mando-Verse Next Year, Amid Criticism of Disney+ Shows

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories

The fan-favorite Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) may have died at the hands of Darth Maul (Ray Park) in The Phantom Menace, but he’s finally set to return in a new line of Dark Horse Comics’ Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories (2024).

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the prequel trilogy-opener, the new series will kick off with a brand-new graphic novel adventure about Qui-Gon, who’s joined by his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi in the hunt for a secret Jedi order.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories — Qui-Gon Jinn goes on sale on April 23, 2024.

Related: All 11 Ahsoka Tano Appearances Ranked From Worst to Best

Star Wars: The Glass Abyss

Qui-Gon Jinn isn’t the only Jedi from the prequel trilogy returning to Star Wars. Mace Windu, played by Samuel L Jackson in The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), will return in the upcoming novel Star Wars: The Glass Abyss (2024).

The new story sees Mace travel to a distant planet after he receives a posthumous message from Qui-Gon Jinn following his death in The Phantom Menace.

The Glass Abyss will be released on August 6, 2024.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Arrives, Replaces the Skywalkers (Including Rey)

Star Wars: Mace Windu

If you can’t wait to see Mace Windu, the first issue in the graphic novel miniseries Star Wars: Mace Windu (2024), which focuses on a younger version of the character, has been released to celebrate The Phantom Menace‘s 25th anniversary.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed that a brand-new Star Wars movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA) is going into production this year, with The Mandalorian (2019) creator and executive producer Jon Favreau on board as director. The film will head to theaters, marking the Mando-Verse’s first appearance on the silver screen.

The film will reportedly be released sometime in 2026.

Upcoming Star Wars Movies and Other Television Shows

There are three other theatrical Star Wars movies in development: Dave Filoni is directing a Mando-Verse crossover film that will unite characters from shows such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka; James Mangold’s film will revolve around the origins of the Force and the “Dawn of the Jedi”; and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Sequel-era film, rumored to be titled Star Wars: A New Beginning, will take place 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) trying to rebuild the Jedi Order. There are no release dates for the three films.

There are several other Star Wars projects in development, including The Mandalorian Season 4 and a Taika Waititi-directed film.

All Star Wars content is now streaming on Disney+.

Updated: This article was originally published on January 1.

What are you most excited to see from Star Wars in 2024? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!