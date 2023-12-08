Andrew Garfield Confidently Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’: “If You Don’t Love Me, It’s Your Loss”

Andrew Garfield’s journey through the Spider-Verse has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, and his future seems bright. At the Red Sea Film Festival, Garfield, in the company of Saudi producer and Red Sea Film Foundation CEO Mohammed Al Turki, delved into the highs and lows of his career, providing fans with insights into his remarkable Hollywood odyssey.

While joking about his current job status, Garfield, now 40, opened up about his persistent battle with impostor syndrome. The actor, who once harbored dreams of becoming a rugby player, credited his mother for steering him towards a creative path, setting the stage for a career that would eventually make him a household name.

When The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) first came out it received mixed feelings from fans and critics alike. Some very much enjoyed the newest take on a familiar story and praised the performances from both leads including Emma Stone. Some, however, didn’t take to Garfield’s approach to the web-slinger, citing his good looks and overt confidence as a turnoff to Tobey Maguire’s more reserved attitude. The sequel was released to a much more muted response as many loved the performances and visual effects while many others pointed to an over-complicated plot that felt bloated and unguided. Spider-Man fans were left with conflicted feelings for the future of Spider-Man and its star Andrew Garfield.

But for many fans, Garfield’s heartwarming connection to the character remains a standout. Recounting his love for the iconic superhero since the tender age of three, Garfield emphasized the dedication he poured into the role. From hitting the gym to contributing to the script, he expressed a deep desire to “nourish that child who is out there watching.”

The conversation eventually turned to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022), a film that not only united different generations of the same character, but swung Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man back into the limelight. Amidst the reminiscing, Garfield addressed the inevitable comparisons among the different Spider-Men, adopting a mature perspective at 40: “If you love me, fine, and if you don’t love me, it’s your loss.”

Since No Way Home, rumors and hopeful thinking have brought the possibility of a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man to the minds of many. Another possibility would be Garfield’s Spider-Man returning in a future MCU project again, but as of writing, there is no promising news that would lead to either of those propositions happening in the near future.

