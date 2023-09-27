The Avengers are getting surprising new leadership.

Kevin Feige has held the position of President at Marvel Studios for an extended period, during which he has been responsible for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This cinematic universe is currently owned by The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has made a significant and enduring impact on the superhero movie genre and the film industry as a whole, leaving a lasting impression, even though opinions on it may differ.

This expansive storyline, referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached its peak with the eagerly awaited premieres of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, serving as the conclusion to the MCU’s Phase Three.

After the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man, who made a heroic sacrifice to defeat Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans saying goodbye to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America mantle, it has become clear that a window of opportunity has opened.

Related: Fans Freak Out Over New ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Update

Naturally, Marvel fans have suspected that this is the prime time for prominent superhero groups such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men to take center stage. With recent rumors hinting to fans that the upcoming Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds in the titular role alongside Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) Universe, the upcoming film seems set to bring major X-Men Fox Universe characters into the MCU.

All of this is likely to lead directly to Kevin Feige’s crazy new plan for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Which, should it come to fruition, is now also likely to indicate a total shift in power.

Goodbye, Iron Man and Captain America

Iron Man and Captain America more or less led the original group of the Avengers. Now with these two out of the picture, it seems like the power dynamics within the remaining Avengers crew is set to shift once again, according to new reports.

Known Hollywood and Marvel insider CanWeGetSomeToast has shared some rather interesting information regarding the new Avengers leader — and the hero taking over the role of Captain America and Iron Man will allegedly be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

Commenting on fellow Marvel insider MyTimeToShineHello’s post that the Secret Wars poster would feature a ton of older Marvel franchises from across 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Universe, user CanWeGetSomeToast shares:

Pretty much. Although some of those Fox-Verse Marvel characters won’t be making it out of #Deadpool3… It’s just missing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as the lead of #AvengersSecretWars. Tobey Maguire’s Spidey will appear, but he won’t be a lead.

Pretty much. Although some of those Fox-Verse Marvel characters won’t be making it out of #Deadpool3… It’s just missing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as the lead of #AvengersSecretWars. Tobey Maguire’s Spidey will appear, but he won’t be a lead. https://t.co/WAhmZ2plSg pic.twitter.com/MqZ9Qzla2v — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 26, 2023

It seems like instead of the natural assumption that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange or Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America (formerly Falcon) would take the role of the Avengers’ leader — another familiar face seems to be rising to the limelight.

In fact, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker will be allegedly taking the role of the main lead in this case.

Why aren’t other heroes stepping up to the plate? We can only imagine, at this moment.

Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is a good choice to replace Iron Man and Captain America? Share your thoughts in the comments below!