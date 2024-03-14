Home » Entertainment » Marvel

MCU Star Calls Out ‘The Marvels’ Haters

Marvel

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna
Every member of The Marvels gettin ready to attack

Credit: Marvel Studios

Despite being a box office flop, The Marvels (2023) was a massive success on Disney+, prompting one of its stars to call out the haters who judged the film before seeing it.

(in order) Goose, Nick Fury, Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, and Prince Yan D'Aladna on the poster for The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

In an interview with PEOPLE, Teyonah Parris (Captain Monica Rambeau) addressed The Marvels’ box office performance, and how much it hurt to not be able to show off a project she was really proud of due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I haven’t actually done a full press run where I get to engage one-on-one, in person, face-to-face with fans. I wanted to be a part of that and feel that.”

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in a space suit touching a purple light The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

While this was one of the contributing factors to the film not doing well financially, another aspect was the immediate vitriol from the internet despite no one having seen the film yet.

“I think there was a lot of talk, and people hadn’t seen it. So that’s frustrating, when people comment on things they haven’t actually experienced. There’s a lot of people who put a lot of their time, spirit and talent into bringing this forward.”

Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan on Carol Danvers' ship in 'The Marvels'
Credit: Marvel Studios

She continued:

“I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it. If you don’t like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness… You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion. And if you did, then that’s fair. That’s how you feel, and I cannot take that from you.”

‘The Marvels’ Proved the Haters Wrong

Monica Rambeau smiling enthusiastically, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) in a tiara while waving and surrounded by confetti, Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) in a gown on the singing planet
Credit: Marvel Studios

While director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels didn’t meet financial expectations in theaters, it more than succeeded on Disney+ due to its short runtime, fun action sequences, and talented cast, which includes Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton (Dar-Benn), and Park Seo-joon (Prince Yan).

Needless to say, with the reversal of public opinion and the massive popularity of its three stars, there is no doubt that The Marvels will continue to be a presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What did you think of The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Jeremy Hanna

