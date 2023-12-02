Marvel is undergoing some major reshuffling.

Following the unforeseen success of Marvel Entertainment’s inaugural foray into filmmaking with Iron Man (2008) – a movie that not only revitalized Robert Downey Jr.’s career but also injected fresh vitality into the superhero film genre – The Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios. Fast forward more than a decade since this acquisition, and led by Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics, has undergone notable and largely continuous expansion.

The initial three Phases, famously known as the Infinity Saga, culminated in a widely acclaimed finale with the release of the MCU film Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame (2019). Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame portrayed the original six Avengers as they embarked on individual retirements, some driven by necessity.

As the cherished Tony Stark/Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bid adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America legacy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cleared the path for notable superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight and assume more significant roles. The ball has already begun rolling with projects like Nick Fury-led (Samuel L. Jackson) Secret Invasion (2023) and Loki Season 2 (2023) — but there’s more before planned Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Marvel’s Young Avengers

Based on Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios appeared poised to usher in a new era by replacing the old Avengers hero team-up with a multitude of emerging, young hero types. From Florence Pugh portraying Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff’s sister (Scarlett Johansson) Yelena Belova, to Clint Barton/Hawkeye apprentice Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, to Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Kamala Khan, as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s friend Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has witnessed an influx of new faces.

Additional hero characters include children of existing Avengers heroes, such as Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the offspring of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne), the offspring of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Notably, there is a nearly confirmed indication that Joe Locke, known for his role in Heartstopper (2022), will be portraying an elder iteration of Billy as Billy Kaplan, also known as Wiccan, in the forthcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: House of Harkness).

Now, it appears that Marvel and Disney are scrapping their previous idea of a Young Avengers movie, and instead looking to convert the idea into a Disney+ (Disney Plus) TV series instead, according to Hollywood insider ThwipT:

Young Avengers will be a Disney+ show #Marvel #MCU #DisneyPlus

The Marvel Comics iteration of the Young Avengers comic book series by Allan Heinberg and Jim CHeung also includes favorites like Kid Loki, Eli Bradley/Patiot (grandson of Isaiah Bradley), and Iron Lad.

At the end of the day, Marvel fans will have to wait to find out who will be a Young Avenger, despite it being teased in Captain Marvel 2 AKA The Marvels. However, a longer Marvel television format could be a blessing in disguise for the likely ensemble-heavy Young Avengers to give each character room to breathe.

Do you think scrapping the MCU Young Avengers movie idea in favor of a TV show is a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments below!