Acclaimed Disney Actor Josh Gad Breaks Silence on Bob Iger Controversy

Legendary Disney actor Josh Gad is speaking out ahead of Disney’s highly anticipated shareholders meeting.

As attacks continue from Restore the Magic partners Jay Rasulo and Nelson Peltz, Josh Gad, legendary actor, vocalist, and voice actor, is speaking out in support of Bob Iger. Nelson Peltz, founding partner of Trian Partners investment fund, and former Disney executive Jay Rasulo are seeking to undermine Disney CEO Bob Iger ahead of the company’s shareholders’ meeting in April. The two claim that Bob Iger is leading The Walt Disney Company down the wrong path and that Disney is creatively bankrupt. Jay Rauslo is on record stating that The Walt Disney Company is “broken” because of Iger and the decisions he’s made. Rasulo believes Disney needs to shift its focus to its theme park experience, citing issues with Disney+ profitability and Disney’s continued struggle to truly resonate at the box office.

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company pledged to spend a whopping $60 billion on its theme parks, but this does not seem enough for Rauslo or Peltz. As attacks continue, Bob Iger has lost significant support from certain shareholders, like CNBC’s Jim Cramer. “This company is just not being run properly. The board oversight is awful,” stated Cramer. Cramer also took issue with how much Disney has struggled to get its streaming platform to profitability, comparing Disney+ to Netflix. “It is ridiculous to me that Netflix has crushed Disney,” stated Cramer.

However, in anticipation of this meeting, Josh Gad, a longtime Disney connection, has issued support for the CEO and the company itself.

“What this man has done and continues to do for the Disney Company is unprecedented,” states Gad in a new Instagram post on his official account. “I am fortunate to have seen some of the plans Bob Iger and his incredible team have in store for the future, and that future could not be in better hands. Fellow shareholders, join me in supporting Bob and his entire @disney team by voting for them today. Don’t leave magic to people who only understand it as dollars and cents.”

Gad has a long history with The Walt Disney Company, portraying some of the company’s most iconic characters, such as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise as well as Lefou in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. Gad himself is a huge fan of Disney theme parks, and he can often be seen riding iconic rides and attractions. Josh Gad even made a video commemorating his last voyage on Splash Mountain before the ride closed forever in 2023.

Disney will hold its annual shareholders meeting on April 3, giving The Walt Disney Company a little over a week to prepare now. In addition to Josh Gad, CEO Bob Iger has also received support from other crucial figures within the Walt Disney Company, like Bob Weis, former President of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Weis also shared his support in a post on his own Instagram account. Weis calls Bob Iger a “guiding North Star” and reflects fondly on his nearly four-decade tenure at Disney. Weis goes on to quote Walt Disney himself. “We keep moving forward. Bob Iger has kept us moving forward by investing in talent and ideas, respecting the past but insisting on an innovative future, and being willing to experiment even when the odds sometimes look tough.”

Both Jay Rasulo and Nelson Peltz are seeking to gain control of several board seats in the upcoming meeting, but with so much support surrounding Bob Iger, it’s hard to imagine a world where the two get their way. Iger was also showered with support from members of the Walt Disney family, including Abigail Disney, an outspoken public figure who often criticizes The Walt Disney Company.

Bob Iger was handed the Walt Disney throne in 2005, taking over as CEO from longtime Disney executive Michael Eisner. Iger led The Walt Disney Company through a plethora of incredible times and monumental struggles. Under Iger, Disney purchased some of its largest brands, like Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, allowing the company to produce content at an unprecedented rate and scale. The theme parks grew exponentially under Iger as well, with additions and expansions such as Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, ushering in a new age for Disney Imagineering.

Are you waiting for Disney’s annual shareholders meeting? What are your thoughts on Bob Iger?