Jonathan Majors Reportedly Preparing For Big Hollywood Comeback

Jonathan Majors is reportedly getting ready for his big comeback.

Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is hitting the gym hard in preparation for the star’s upcoming leading role, according to TMZ. Sources close to Majors claim the actor has been doing some intense workouts in Los Angeles before flying back to New York. Industry sources have claimed that Majors’ career is in jeopardy, but according to new reports, the actor is preparing for a Hollywood comeback. The gym workouts are reportedly part of Major’s next film role, requiring him to be in incredible shape. There is no word on what Major’s next role might be, but the actor will reportedly be traveling back and forth between New York and Los Angeles in preparation. The news was reported by multiple entertainment news sources, including The Hollywood Handle, on Twitter.

Majors faces a sentencing date for April 8 following the bombshell assault accusations last year, though his lawyers are still attempting to get the conviction thrown out.

Majors effectively had Hollywood in the palm of his hand after just a short amount of time on the silver screen. In just a brief four-year period, the accomplished actor had starred in projects ranging from HBO’s Lovecraft Country to the 2022 film Devotion. Majors starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III (2023), a film that roused critics. Majors was also set to play a huge part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the Disney+ original series Loki, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors portrayed Kang the Conqueror in both projects, a villain that was and still supposed will have huge implications within the MCU. However, this all came crashing down after Majors was arrested for assaulting his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, in March of 2023.

Majors found himself embroiled in months of legal turmoil and court drama, with public opinion quickly crumbling for the actor. Majors lost all of the goodwill and fandom he had successfully built up over the last several years in a flash. Eventually, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. As a result, Marvel dropped Majors, leaving a massive hole for the next few Marvel films. Kang was reportedly one of Marvel’s next “big bads,” akin to previous world-threats such as Thanos. Majors had already finished production on Magazine Dreams, a film in which the actor portrayed an aspiring bodybuilder named Killian Maddox. The film co-stars Haley Bennet, Taylour Paige, and Harriet Sansom Harris, but the film was dropped by distributor Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Magazine Dreams currently sits in limbo as the dust settles around Jonathan Major’s intense legal troubles.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, writing, “In a move unrelated to the strike, Disney and Searchlight have removed Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors from the December 2023 calendar.”

The MCU also sits in a strange place after Majors’ untimely exit, tasking Disney and Marvel Studios to quickly pick up th pieces of their shattered plans. Both Marvel Studios and Disney had big plans for Majors within the MCU. Majors first made his Marvel Debut in Loki Episode 3, “1893.” Majors Portrayed Kang Variant Victor Timely, which set up the next phase of the MCU.

Future MCU films hinged on Marjos’ role as Kang the Conqueror, with both upcoming Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, now hanging in the balance as well.

