Disney World Confirms Opening Date for New Park Expansion

Walt Disney World Resort has finally revealed the official opening date for an expansion area that has been under construction for quite some time at EPCOT theme park.

Disney EPCOT Expansion: CommuniCore Hall and Plaza Opening Date Confirmed by Disney World

The extensive reimagining of EPCOT, spanning several years, is set to culminate this summer with the unveiling of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. Scheduled to open its doors on June 10, these additions mark the final phase of construction at EPCOT as the last remaining walls come down, granting guests access to these eagerly anticipated spaces.

CommuniCore Hall is poised to become a focal point of EPCOT, serving as the venue for iconic festivals and celebrations. Moreover, it offers a welcome respite for families seeking refuge from the summer heat, providing a fantastic indoor retreat year-round. Nestled amidst serene surroundings and exciting experiences, CommuniCore Hall is set to introduce a new character greeting location, Mickey & Friends, where guests can embrace the beloved Disney characters.

In the announcement, Disney says there will be more shared later on CommuniCore Hall and Mickey & Friends: – @ScottGustin on X (Twitter)

Adorned with a captivating mural showcasing the rich history of EPCOT and boasting an exterior design inspired by the iconic Spaceship Earth, CommuniCore Hall promises to evoke smiles from visitors of all ages. Moreover, with lush greenery and inviting spaces reminiscent of the World Celebration Gardens, CommuniCore Plaza and Inspiration Gardens offer additional opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment amidst the vibrant atmosphere of EPCOT.

Scheduled to debut this summer, CommuniCore Hall and Plaza represent outdoor event venues within EPCOT in Orlando, Florida. The plaza is designated to showcase musical performances, while the hall is poised to offer an array of artistic displays, culinary delights, and live music, featuring a demonstration kitchen.

Envisioned as an inviting outdoor space, the plaza will boast a garden area with a covered stage for performances, complemented by ample seating and convenient food and drink kiosks. Concept art hints at the plaza’s potential to host bands and various live entertainment acts, promising engaging experiences for visitors.

The hall and plaza pay homage to the original CommuniCore pavilions that were integral parts of EPCOT when the park opened its doors, preserving the legacy of innovation and community engagement that defined its inception.

Adding to the excitement of the newly constructed area in EPCOT is the arrival of ‘¡Celebración Encanto!’ – a captivating new Encanto sing-along show set to debut on June 10 at the new CommuniCore Plaza stage. This limited-time spectacle is scheduled to run multiple times daily, treating audiences to a vibrant celebration of music and storytelling inspired by the beloved Disney film. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic, as ‘¡Celebración Encanto!’ enchants guests through September 6.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic as we cover more news from Walt Disney World Resort concerning these new and exciting announcements about EPCOT.

