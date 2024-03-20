Confirmed: Disney World To Make Major EPCOT Expansion

Walt Disney World Resort is making major expansions to several of its theme parks, including EPCOT.

If you’ve been keeping track of “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for the last few years, you know that there have been some major developments on hand.

First, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (EPCOT) and TRON Lightyclce / Run (Magic Kingdom) opened in subsequent years. In addition, Disney has been hard at work on getting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open, which will officially open in Magic Kingdom later this year as the replacement for Splash Mountain. Disney has already teased massive expansions at Magic Kingdom (“Beyond Big Thunder Mountain”) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– which is now reportedly underway— but that doesn’t mean they’re stopping there.

EPCOT, known for its World Showcase and celebration of cultures and technology around the world, has been undergoing major changes aimed at enhancing Disney park guest experiences and embracing “the spirit of tomorrow.” While we’ve been keeping up with these new attractions– including the most recent in Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana— there is more on the horizon for the Disney World park later this year.

The completion of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza will signify a pivotal moment in this journey, promising to extend the allure of EPCOT festivals beyond the boundaries of the World Showcase while providing a fresh canvas for immersive exhibits and captivating entertainment.

For seasoned Disney enthusiasts and newcomers alike, the addition of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza is cause for excitement and anticipation. These meticulously crafted spaces serve as more than mere structures; they embody the essence of community and connection, offering guests the perfect setting to gather with loved ones and create lasting memories.

Recently, @bioreconstruct posted updated photos on X (formerly Twitter) in which we can see the major additions happening in the Disney park. As you can see, there is still a lot of work to be done for the area to open this year.

Current work at CommuniCore Plaza. pic.twitter.com/72rSlbDymV — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 16, 2024

At the heart of the expansion lies CommuniCore Plaza, a vibrant hub designed to foster interaction and engagement. Here, guests will discover a dynamic fusion of entertainment, dining, and interactive experiences, all set against the backdrop of EPCOT’s iconic architecture. Whether exploring interactive exhibits that ignite curiosity or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, visitors are invited to embark on a journey of discovery and delight.

Adjacent to CommuniCore Plaza stands CommuniCore Hall, a marvel of design and innovation that pays homage to EPCOT’s rich legacy while embracing the promise of the future. Within its walls, guests will encounter a diverse array of attractions and experiences, from state-of-the-art showcases highlighting cutting-edge technologies to engaging presentations that celebrate the wonders of the world. With something to captivate every imagination, CommuniCore Hall promises to be a beacon of inspiration and wonder for Walt Disney World guests of all ages.

