Disney Finishes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Sections in Magic Kingdom

Work is continuing on one of Disney’s most exciting new theme park projects yet.

Walt Disney Imagineering is continuing to make significant progress on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, with more scaffolding coming down and more details being added each and every day. The former location of Splash Mountain has transformed significantly, and instead of featuring a cartoon-inspired facade, now features a lush and rich collection of greenery, trees, and other swamp-inspired structures.

It’s certainly a look that guests will have to get used to, but Tiana’s Bayou Adventure already looks stunning in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. Guests making their way through the land will notice crews are working tirelessly on the new attraction. At the front, guests will see a lush new environment placed on top of the former Splash Mountain building, with most of the original rockwork left intact. Bottles inspired by Mama Odie from The Princess and the Frog (2009) are now present at the top of the tunnel just as guests take the final plunge.

Guests can get a better glimpse into the attraction’s new queue by making their way toward the Walt Disney World Railroad station in Frontierland. Guests can see the giant new mural at the attraction’s entrance as well as new railings. Guests actually traveling aboard the railroad will be able to see even further into the construction zones.

The Walt Disney Company officially announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2020, revealing that the iconic Splash Mountain log flume ride at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts would be closing permanently. This was a major decision by Disney and a point of contention for fans of the Disney parks, with Splash Mountain becoming one of the most legendary attractions Walt Disney Imagineering had ever produced over the last several decades.

Despite Tiana’s Bayou Adventure still not having an official opening date, Disney has stated that the new attraction will open sometime in 2024. Rumors indicate that the ride may open around September, but with construction progressing so quickly in Magic Kingdom, it’s possible that we will see the new ride open much sooner.

Work is continuing nicely at Disneyland’s version of the ride as well, though progress is significantly behind Walt Disney World. Both versions of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are expected to open in 2024, but Disneyland Park’s version will most certainly open later than Magic Kingdom’s.

A third and final Splash Mountain remains operational at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Are you excited? Do you hope to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on opening day?