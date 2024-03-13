Dismantled Disney Attraction Risks “Guests” After 287 Days

Are you ready to go down the bayou at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Well, it seems like Disney has already let their first “riders” on the attraction, and they were all certainly in their element.

This summer, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom.

When many fans of Splash Mountain first heard the news that Br’er Rabbit would not be going over the mountain any longer, they were devastated as the attraction has always held strong nostalgia, considering it has been around since 1989. Now, with Princess and the Frog taking over the racially insensitive Song of the South IP on the attraction, many fans are expecting major upgrades mixed with technologically advanced animatronics, new music, and an all-around fun attraction.

Over the past couple of months, we have seen the ride begin testing, at times with water and at other times, without it. All of this testing was done on the same logs that we have ridden when Splash Mountain was around, but this time, the Br’er Rabbit topper was removed from the front of the vehicle. As we recently shared, those tester vehicles have been spotted as the “rejected” bunch, with seemingly too much wear and tear on them, while the others undergo a new cosmetic transformation.

Now, it seems some other logs are in their testing phase with water-weight dummies strapped into the attraction.

Drew (@DrewDisneyDude), a Disney World guest, shared a video of the initial look of water dummy testing on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

FIRST LOOK: Logs are now testing with water dummies at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park, and giant splashes are BACK at the bottom of the 50-foot plunge!

While the ride track itself on the massive 50-foot plunge did not receive any changes, Disney has still had to make sure that the ride is operating smoothly as they have altered a lot of other sections within the ride, as well as the ride vehicles themselves.

According to the video, it appears that all eight water guests survived the fall, and we doubt that the final water splash bothered them too much. It’s almost as if Wade from Pixar’s Elemental got the first go-around!

So far, Disney has shared Tiana’s animatronic, well, one of them at least.

We also know the new storyline for the ride, including the twists and turns that guests will face when helping Tiana search for her missing ingredient.

In the brand-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, guests will delve into the next chapter of Tiana’s journey after achieving success with her own restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. Walt Disney Imagineering takes visitors on a captivating tale of Tiana’s continued entrepreneurial spirit, unveiling her latest venture, Tiana’s Foods.

This employee-owned cooperative blends Tiana’s culinary prowess with the talents of her local community, all within the confines of an aging salt mine.

With the help of her mother, Eudora, as well as Naveen, Louis, and other cooperative owners, the once-dormant mine now thrives as a vibrant garden producing fresh ingredients for Tiana’s delectable recipes.

The site also houses a functional kitchen where Tiana and her team concoct new products, including a range of original hot sauces (here’s hoping we get some new food options in the area, too!)

In the midst of Tiana’s culinary empire journey, guests are invited to partake in the festive atmosphere of Mardi Gras season. However, a mishap during party preparations sets the stage for an interactive experience as guests join Tiana in a quest to locate the missing ingredient for her celebration.

As visitors explore the revitalized salt mill, they’ll encounter colorful artwork adorning the walls, crafted by local artists — there’s even an all-new mural in the queue.

The ride will have new music and characters as well, as it is not a retelling of The Princess and the Frog, but it is picking up past the original storyline that we all watched on TV.

Considering the ride is testing with weighted dummies, and its initial fall 2024 debut was moved to summer 2024, it seems that Disney is making good time on the ride and its progress.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?