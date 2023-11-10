Disney World Moves Opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Walt Disney World Resort has officially moved the opening date of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to replace Splash Mountain.

At the Disney parks, guests have probably noticed that there are numerous changes happening.

At the Disney parks, guests have probably noticed that there are numerous changes happening. TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT, are the three latest attractions to open at Walt Disney World, but it doesn’t stop there. Disney has been hard at work on the World Celebration Neighborhood, which has been under construction for several years at the Disney park.

In addition, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to close down DinoLand, U.S.A. at some point in the future to make way for new and exciting attractions. Though Disney hasn’t confirmed what will be taking over the area, there have been teasers, including Indiana Jones and Encanto. The theme park is also set to close down It’s Tough To Be a Bug!, which is located inside the Tree of Life, to make way for a new attraction that will be Zootopia-themed.

However, the most prominent construction project happening right now is at Magic Kingdom. Disney World shut down Splash Mountain earlier back in January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film. Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

The new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction has been teased to open in “late 2024,” but no other information has been given, until now. Disney recently announced its new release schedule for attractions, and there was significant news pertaining to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Though the attraction has been tabbed as “late 2024,” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now just listed as “2024.” Rumors came forward several weeks ago that Disney may be preparing to open the attraction in September, and this slight change would only continue to fuel those rumors. Now, the DVC Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Resort is scheduled to open in the “late 2024” spot.

Another significant date from the release date schedule includes World Celebration, which is set to open in December 2023. This project has been under construction for years– as we mentioned above– and this is a major development for guests who were hoping to see the walls come down soon.

