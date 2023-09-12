Fight Breaks Out at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride

A fight recently broke out between guests in line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ride in the United States opened in May 2022. Located in World Discovery at EPCOT, the indoor rollercoaster takes guests on a wild Marvel adventure!

“Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy,” the official Walt Disney World Resort ride description reads. “Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.”

“Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

Verbal Altercation

Reddit user u/ArianaMarie0924423 recently called on the popular “Am I The *sshole” community to ask if she was wrong to insult another EPCOT guest. She was using a mobility scooter after a recent knee injury and driving through the Cosmic Rewind Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane return line.

The queue entrance was narrow, with two metal posts bottlenecking guests into a smaller area. As the woman drove in behind her family, another guest jumped in front of her, the scooter bumping her ankle.

“We did what we could to stop immediately by grabbing the wheels and my husband pulling back but the space was very limited,” the guest explained. “My husband and I both apologized and asked if she was ok, after a pregnant pause she grabbed her ankle and started screaming about her ankle and just shooting us the nastiest looks. Her entire family walked away from her at this point. I said, ‘maybe you shouldn’t try to jump in front of people?’”

“She then looked at me in the chair scathingly and said ‘maybe you should pay attention,’” she continued. “At this point I got rather heated as I feel she shouldn’t be trying to jump between people and queue posts anyway let alone in front of a moving wheel chair with momentum, I said ‘I should pay attention?? Maybe you shouldn’t be such a b*tch and jump in front of people.’”

The guest wondered if she was wrong for insulting the woman, but argued that she exaggerated the injury.

“Further into the queue we wrapped around and reconnected with the lady who was standing totally normal,” the guest argued. “She locked eyes with my sister (F37) and started rubbing her ankle again whimpering. So my husband and sister rather loudly started mocking her and she said we ruined her vacation and was never coming back to EPCOT again.”

While commenters empathized with her frustration, the consensus was that both Guardians of the Galaxy ride guests were in the wrong.

“She was clearly behaving badly but, you stooped to her level,” read one of the most popular comments from u/IamIrene. “You didn’t need to do that but you did.”

Notify a Disney Cast Member if you witness violent or inappropriate behavior at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. If possible, never intervene in conflict or escalate a situation.

