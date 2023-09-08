Guest Run Over at Disney World in Viral Video

Walt Disney World Resort wasn’t The Most Magical Place on Earth for the victim of a recent scooter accident…

Electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs), better known as scooters, help guests with mobility issues navigate Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. Guests without their own ECVs can rent scooters from Walt Disney World Resort or one of many third-party delivery companies.

Walt Disney World scooters help thousands of guests but often cause collisions. Injuries regularly occur, whether because someone stepped out in front of a moving mobility scooter or the driver went too fast.

TikToker @readingthroughpages was shopping in the France Pavilion at the EPCOT World Showcase when disaster struck. A woman in an ECV rammed into her as she looked at merchandise, pinning her to a shelf:

“I am trying,” the woman said harshly as the Disney Resort guest struggled to stand.

After backing up, the woman in the mobility scooter apologized and asked if the guest was okay. Thankfully, she wasn’t injured.

“My thoughts were, ‘do I respond as a Karen or just walk away after,’” the guest recalled. “Luckily no injury but it pushed me to the stand it was wild.”

Still, the incident sparked controversy online. Many said Walt Disney World Resort should require scooter rental training, as they’re often driven by guests who don’t use ECVs regularly.

“They really gotta do some sort of driving test before they rent these out to people tbh,” said @lotcosplay.

“They never know how to drive those things!!!” @bishandchips420 agreed. “I saw a lady run over a mom and her child’s foot cause she was playing candy crush.”

Many commenters shared similar experiences during their visits to Walt Disney World Resort.

“This legit happened to me too but I was working so I had to act like I was fine,” @aly.nova recalled.

“People have got to be more careful on these,” @gracek1244 wrote. “Something similar happened to my 3 year old & the lady did not care at all.”

“Someone broke 3 of my toes because they were trying to move it with no one on it…” @queenparadisecos said. “I hate those things.”

Have you experienced a Walt Disney World scooter accident? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.