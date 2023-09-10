Thieving Guests Cause Disney World Change, Effective Immediately

There have been far too many reports of theft at Walt Disney World Resort, especially in the last several years.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World guests come from all over to enjoy Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While most guests who come to Walt Disney World are looking for a fun time with their loved ones, there are others who have other intentions.

Thieving guests at Disney World are a diverse group, ranging from opportunistic pickpockets to organized shoplifting rings, all of which have been reported in the past. They often exploit the park’s crowds, distractions, and friendly atmosphere to perpetrate their crimes. Common tactics include pickpocketing, where thieves target distracted tourists and skillfully swipe wallets, phones, and other valuables from unsuspecting pockets or bags.

Shoplifting is another problem, with some guests using various tactics to pilfer merchandise from Disney World’s extensive array of shops. There are also those who attempt dining and ticket scams, using counterfeit tickets or stolen MagicBands to gain unauthorized access. Some resort to deception, falsely claiming they’ve lost valuable items within the park to receive compensation from Disney’s Lost and Found services.

Disney World takes the security of its guests and property very seriously. The park employs a large security force and employs advanced surveillance technology to monitor suspicious activities. When thieving guests are apprehended, they face various consequences, which may include arrest and prosecution with criminal charges, fines, and potential imprisonment. Additionally, they can expect to be banned from Disney World properties for life, effectively ending their access to the beloved theme park. Disney may also pursue civil lawsuits to recover damages caused by theft, resulting in substantial financial penalties for the offenders.

While the number of thieving guests at Disney World is relatively small compared to the millions of visitors each year, their actions have far-reaching consequences. These incidents tarnish the park’s reputation and can create a sense of insecurity among guests. To mitigate these issues, Disney World continues to invest in security measures and educate guests about the importance of safeguarding their belongings.

According to reports, Disney has begun to enhance one security feature in an effort to help make it harder to accumulate wrongful charges while visiting the theme parks. New payment scanners are now being installed at the theme parks. The new payment scanners still allow guests to tap their card or MagicBand, or insert their card, but the placement is slightly different than before.

In addition, there is now a small camera located on the device. This will help in preventing fraud, particularly with MagicBands. MagicBands are a convenient feature for those who are staying onsite at Disney, and they can be linked to a resort account, which allows you to essentially use the band as a payment method instead of having to carry around traditional cards.

While it’s a convenient feature, it can be problematic if you lose the MagicBand, which many guests are prone to do. This new security feature will hopefully help cut down on the fraud that can potentially take place from a lost or stolen MagicBand.

This new feature will help prevent a lost MagicBand from being charged wrongfully.