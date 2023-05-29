Thieving Guests Force Disney World to Shut Down Experience

Thieving Walt Disney World Resort Guests have caused a popular experience to shut down.

Walt Disney World Resort is supposed to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests who visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park are supposed to be entering immersive lands that bring them happiness and a safe environment to enjoy their favorite attractions and entertainment offerings with their loved ones. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for many, especially over the last few years.

Disney World has been the site of several fights and unlawful behavior, most of the time conducted by Guests visiting the Parks. Several brawls have made national headlines, including a couple that left Guests with a hospital trip. In addition to the fighting, some Disney World Guests have been escorted out of the theme parks and even banned for trespassing in restricted areas, including jumping off rides. If this weren’t enough, there has also been an uptick in reported theft, especially from strollers, throughout the Parks. The Guest behavior has been so bad, as a matter of fact, that Disney World has issued a “courtesy reminder” on its official website, asking Guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Of course, we should note that this isn’t just limited to Disney World.

That being said, another group of Guests has been thieving, and, as a result, they left Walt Disney World Resort with no choice but to shut down a beloved experience.

The newest Disney World restaurant is Roundup Rodeo BBQ, located in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The restaurant allows Guests to enjoy a feast that they won’t soon forget. Guests get a healthy helping of several delectable types of meat and get their choice of side dishes for the whole table and a “toy-sized” dessert. The theming of the restaurant gives Guests the chance to become “like toys” and there are even special times when an announcement comes over the restaurant that “Andy is coming!” At that point, all Guests and Cast Members must freeze exactly where they are to avoid being spotted.

At the end of your dinner experience, Disney had designed larger-than-life pens to sign your check. Unfortunately, these have gone missing all-too-often. Even though the restaurant has only been open for a couple of months, Disney has been forced to move away from the oversized pens and, instead, they’re bringing out normal-sized pens to sign the check.

While this might seem like a little thing, it was certainly a fun experience for those who got to do it. Unfortunately, Guests were somehow sneaking out with these pens and, as a result, it had to be changed.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World, or anywhere for that matter, please don’t take things that don’t belong to you. Remember to treat other Guests and Cast Members with respect and courtesy, and if you see activity that is against the Park’s rules, report it to the nearest Cast Member and they will handle the situation accordingly.

