Disney World Guests Banned For Magic Kingdom Melee

After a recent violent brawl broke out at the entrance of Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, the Walt Disney Company has finally issued a punishment for the instigators.

Related: Multiple People Arrested, One Hospitalized After Disney World Fight

A trip to Disney World is supposed to be fun for the whole family. You go to the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Hollywood Studios and have a blast meeting characters, going on exciting rides, and consuming delicious food and drinks.

However, this is not always the case. There are times when things don’t go the way they’re planned. Sometimes, they can even go quite badly. This was the case on May 15, 2023.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Restrained After Fight Inside Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge

Recently, Inside The Magic covered a fight that occurred at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom near the photo op by the flowers in front of the train station. When one family asked a person from another group to move, a member of the other group instigated the fight. Members from both groups eventually joined in. There is a video circulating that claims to be of the actual battle; the Orange County Sheriff’s Office states that it is unclear if this is the incident in question.

While this event does not reflect most people’s experiences at Disney World, Disneyland, or any Theme Park, these fights have been on the rise in the past couple of years. Fortunately, the Walt Disney Company has already taken action in this particular instance.

The Instigators Have Been Banned Outright

According to Fox 35 Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two unspecified people “were issued a trespass warning, which means they are not welcome on the property,” noting that “If they return, they can be arrested.”

While there is the potential for arrest, no one involved in the fight has been charged with anything since the victim, who was medically treated on the scene, did not wish to press charges.

This type of behavior is unacceptable anywhere, let alone in a location filled with families and children. If you and your loved ones or on a trip to a Disney Park and see a violent situation like this, do not engage. Instead, find a Cast Member if one has not already been informed.

What can Theme Parks around the country do to curb these violent fights?? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!