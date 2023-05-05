‘Star Wars’ Fans Restrained After Fight Inside Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge

Some of the biggest Star Wars fans on the planet were restrained after a fight broke out inside of Walt Disney World Resort.

If you’ve been a Disney Park fan very long, you know that ever since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May the Fourth has become one of the biggest celebrations for fans of the Lucasfilm franchise inside the theme parks.

Galaxy’s Edge is home to two anchor attractions– Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run— and the land also offers many immersive experiences for Disney World Guests to enjoy, including getting exclusive and custom merchandise at Droid Depot and Savi’s Workshop (Handbuilt Lightsabers), as well as Outpost Shops, and two places to enjoy some unique beverages and foods in Oga’s Cantina and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been sold out every single May the Fourth since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, as some of the biggest Star Wars fans in the world make their way to the Disney Park for a day filled with magical adventures, exclusive character meet and greets, and much more. It should also be noted that the Disney World theme park is home to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, which is not located inside of Galaxy’s Edge, but is near the immersive land.

On May the Fourth, though, it seems that some fans might have gotten too caught in the moment. Or, at least something like that.

A video from @theme.park.vibes on TikTok shows Disney World Guests fighting right in the middle of the immersive Star Wars-themed land. As you can see in the video, the Guest has to be restrained, and the shouting match continues while many Guests stopped what they were doing and looked on.

There has been no indication from Disney on if the Guests were approached by Cast Members and escorted out of the theme park, or if they were able to continue with their day, simmering down. Please keep in mind that any kind of altercation– verbal or physical– inside the Disney Parks could result in you being escorted out of the Park, depending on the severity. Fights can also lead to permanent bans and, in many cases, also involve arrests.

Just in the last year, several videos of Disney World Guests brawling inside the theme parks went viral. One of the most notable happened in the shadows of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, where two families fought in Fantasyland and eventually had to be restrained. The fights resulted in multiple arrests and hospitalizations.

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– please remember to be kind and courteous to Disney Cast Members and fellow Guests. If you see behavior that is against Disney World rules, you should report it to the nearest Cast Member, and they will take care of the situation.

