Is Roundup Rodeo BBQ Ready for Opening Next Week? New Videos Reveal All

We are only one week from the grand official opening of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney´s Hollywood Studios! The question is, is it ready yet?

Walt Disney World Resort offers plenty of places to grab a bite to eat and recharge those theme park batteries on your Disney vacation. This new one at Disney’s Hollywood Studios promises an experience where you can let yourself go and be a kid again.

Disney recently shared a video tour of the restaurant, which opens on March 23, 2023:

Walt Disney Imagineering has done a great job bringing Andy’s playset to life, so it feels like you’re a character in Toy Story for an immersive dining experience in Andy’s backyard! It looks like the perfect place to take your kids.

In this latest family-style dining restaurant, Guests can choose from various options for their table. Some of the menu highlights Guests can enjoy at Roundup Rodeo BBQ include Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, Cowpoke Corn on the Cob, and The Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits.

Mouth watering food awaits you at Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Some of our favorite dishes are Slinky Dooooog Mac & Cheese, The Married Spuds, and Force Field Fried Pickles. Plant-based options also available!

The other restaurant in Toy Story Land is Woody’s Lunch Box. It is one of the most popular quick-service restaurants in Disney’s Hollywood Studios serving up sandwiches, homemade “Pop Tarts,” and the fan-favorite “Totchos,” so you are sure to find something for every taste and budget while exploring Toy Story Land.

Reservations for Roundup Rodeo BBQ are open now (but sold out for most open dates as of this writing), but you can always check the My Disney Experience app for openings during your next trip.

Do you think Roundup Rodeo is ready to open? Are you excited about the new BBQ restaurant? Let us know in the comments below…