The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is often regarded as one of the most magical places on earth, and with very good reason. However, while Guests have been hanging out with Mickey and his animated entourage, their belongings have been continuously put at risk.

While Disney World’s security inside the Parks might be top-notch, the parking situation outside the gates poses a different problem. As much as the Parks and resorts do for Guests before they enter, reports of a specific repeated theft continue to plague them while they enjoy their time at the Magic Kingdom.

Thieves Target Disney World Passholders

Guests who make frequent visits to the Disney Parks on a regular basis typically become Disney Passholders with all the bells and whistles that come with it, including the iconic car magnets. A highly sought-after collectible in some circles, many Disney Park Guests have taken to collecting them as new variants debut each year. However, some acquire them by other means.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared just how frequent car thefts are at the Disney Parks, and how often the Passholder magnets are the stolen property in question. According to Guest reports, it’s becoming a largely-growing problem.

u/talon1200 opens the discussion by reporting the theft of their Passholder magnet, and asking how common of a problem this incident is amongst other Disney fans. Naturally, several other Guests responded with similar problems of losing their exclusive items.

u/AfterTheNightIWakeUp writes,

“Only one, stolen from my work parking lot the day I put it on. It’s only one because I didn’t put any others on my car after that.”

However, they also add,