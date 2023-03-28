Woman Scams Free Disney World Trip Out of Boyfriend Before Dumping Him, Takes New Fiancé Instead

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place On Earth. With four Disney Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom), two Water Parks (Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park), the Disney Springs shopping & dining district, mini-golf and golf courses, and dozens of themed Resort hotels, there’s something for Guests of all ages. While it’s typically considered a family vacation destination, a Walt Disney World trip can be the perfect romantic getaway for couples.

That’s what Reddit user u/AfraidAdvice0 had in mind when he booked a Walt Disney World vacation for himself and his ex-girlfriend Tara’s (name changed for privacy) first anniversary. Unfortunately, it set off a chain of events that led him to post on “Am I the *sshole,” a subreddit for determining who is wrong in social situations.

“Tara is a big Disney fan and had already visited the Park many times but I never went in my life,” the user explained. “I was puzzled because after the initial excitement she started looking a little sad so I inquired about it. Tara told me that she had always wanted to go to Disney World with her older sister, explaining that going there was their dream when they were growing up but their dad was mean and never took them.”

Tara said that even when previous boyfriends tried to take her to the Central Florida Disney Park, she declined because it wouldn’t have been fair to her sister. She asked if he’d consider sending her sister in his place, saying it would be more “meaningful” to her.

“I got dizzy after this as it sounded strange to me,” he recalled. “She had never talked about her dad in a bad way or mentioned anything about this sisterly dream. She calmed me down, talking a lot about how we would have countless opportunities to go to places together in the future. Tara insisted this was the perfect moment to do it with her sister because she was getting [divorced] and would have more free time. I soon transferred all the tickets and reservations to her so she could organize everything with her sister.”

Weeks later, Tara dumped him. He was blinded by heartbreak and forgot about the Disney vacation for a while. But when he remembered, he decided to let it go because he feared that bringing it up would mean he couldn’t remain friends with Tara.

A few months later, Tara announced that she was engaged. Still heartbroken, her ex congratulated her but was shocked when he learned she planned to go to Walt Disney World Resort with her new fiancé.

“I texted her about it and she said that her sister dropped out of the trip because she had to go to a wedding so she was going with her fiancé instead. I was very troubled by this and we started an argument,” he said. “I told her that this was not the deal and that she should [pay] me back all the money I originally spent.”

“Tara told me she didn’t have to do anything and that I had zero power because everything was under her name,” he continued. “She accused me of being a stalker and blocked me everywhere. I feel really weird after all this because I think I am in the right and what she did was not good but I also may have reacted too strongly.”

The overwhelming consensus was that the user wasn’t the *sshole in this scenario. But most said he was likely out the thousands he spent on the trip.

“I’m sorry to say this but you were played. She straight out manipulated you out of that trip. This is some next level con artistry,” said u/Key-Shelter-7424.

“NTA but you’ll never get the money back,” u/banjelina agreed. “Consider it a life lesson.”

Would you ask for your money back if your ex scammed you out of a Disney Resort trip? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.