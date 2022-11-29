Disney World Golf Course Reopening After Lengthy Closure

It was just announced that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would finally be reopening following an indefinite closure. The course is set to return on December 12th but with a few changes.

The course has been turned into a 14-hole course while Disney is still putting the finishing touches on the remainder of the holes, which will be available for play sometime in 2023.

All 97 bunkers in this 4-star (per “Golf Digest”) course underwent renovations in 2015. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course carries certification from Audubon International as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary. For more on Disney’s long list of golf courses, click here.

At the Magnolia course, Holes #1 through #14 will showcase:

New teeing grounds with overseeded Bermuda grass

Reimagined greenside and fairway bunkers

Newly recontoured Bermuda grass greens that offer fast and true putting surfaces

During this time, Guests can get a 33% discount off your applicable greens fee rate.

Designed in classic Tour style, this championship course is the longest of the Walt Disney World ® Resort golf courses. Named for its majestic magnolia trees, this course features elevated tees, spacious greens and challenging water hazards. Wide fairways invite you to hit the ball and hit it long, but beware—11 of the 18 holes boast water hazards and 97 bunkers dot the landscape. All bunkers were renovated in Summer 2015, when extensive tree work and cart path repairs were also undertaken, resulting in the best golf course conditioning our guests have enjoyed in recent years Certified by Audubon International as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary, Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course represents a paradise for serious golfers, as well as a thrilling challenge for players at all levels.

Have you played on any of Disney’s golf courses?