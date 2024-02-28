Indefinite Reopening Confirmed: Disney Shuts Down More Theme Park Sections

Just as the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival began, another area of the second Walt Disney World theme park shut down.

Over the past few years, navigating EPCOT has been the equivalent to being stuck in a maze. With so many changes happening within the front section of the park, construction walls had to be shot up, forcing guests to increase that daily step count while they walk through the theme park. Future World as many used to call the front half of EPCOT, is now World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration, with new aspects being added to each.

The first big reveal that guests were able to see was the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which opened toward the end of 2023. The walk-through attraction alleviated some of the walls on the right side of the theme park. However, it was not until World Celebration Gardens opened up on Walt Disney’s birthday last December that guests were finally able to walk straight to the World Showcase from Spaceship Earth.

While EPCOT has certainly come a long way, there is more construction needed as CommuniCore Hall is still being developed. Now, Disney news site Kenny the Pirate has documented that another section of EPCOT has had to shut down due to the construction: “The walkway from Imagination Pavilion to the World Showcase and World Celebration is closed. Disney installed construction walls in the area, which look to be accommodating the CommuniCore area, which is where meet and greets and other events will take place.”

This means guests looking to ride Journey Into Imagination With Figment might have a harder time making it into the World Showcase to enjoy the ongoing Flower and Garden festival offerings. Disney has even had to move The Lion King topiary that was in the area. While cast members are available to assist guests in navigation and signs are present, Kenny the Pirate noted, ” The walkway from Imagination Pavilion to World Showcase and World Celebration is currently closed for an unknown period of time.”

We know the ComminiCore will be opening at some point this year; that being said, further details as to when have not been revealed, and that 2024 opening has already been delayed as it was initially meant to debut in 2023.

During this mega EPCOT overhaul, we have also seen the implementation of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France pavilion, Walt’s new statue, the addition and removal of Harmonious, as well as the new show Luminous, and more.

As for the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, it begins today on February 28, and lasts until March 27, shortening its lengthy run into the summer months as we saw last year.

Disney shared more info on all the new offerings coming to the festival, stating “This year there are nearly 20 Outdoor Kitchens and over 60 – yes, you heard that right – new items to indulge in! That’s a lot of new flavors buzzing around. Within all these new menu items, ‘bee’ sure to try delights for the first time like the Cubanito at Florida Fresh and Peach Galette at EPCOT Farmers Feast. But don’t worry, there are plenty of returning favorites, including none other than the beloved Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade at Pineapple Promenade and the Chicken and Waffles at The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board.”

In addition to the food and floral decor, guests can also enjoy the Garden Rocks concert series that takes place in the American pavilion each night, with performances from famous musical artists you know and love, at no extra cost!

Just yesterday, another area of EPCOT also shut down, in addition to this newly closed pathway. The Land pavilion, which is home to many attractions like Soarin’ and Living with the Land had an emergency evacuation, causing all guests to leave the pavilion immediately. While it was not stated what went wrong, alarms were sounding which caused cast members to follow safety protocol. Today, The Land is seemingly operating without issue.

Does the ongoing construction at EPCOT affect your Walt Disney World vacation?