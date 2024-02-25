Disney World Area Closed Off To Guests, Major Updates Given

An area that has been closed off in EPCOT for nearly a year has finally become available for guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT has been undergoing construction in multiple areas around the Walt Disney World park for several years now. After opening Frozen Ever After and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Walt Disney World began focusing on transforming the theme park into a completely different landscape. Gone are the days of Future World, and instead, the theme park is now divided into four distinct neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and the World Showcase.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind made its triumphant entrance back in 2022 and just may very well be the best dark coaster in the world. In addition, Disney has revamped the area behind Spaceship Earth– which is part of World Celebration– and they just recently opened Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. This walk-through attraction is located in World Nature and is “an outdoor exploration trail where water comes to life.”

Now, more construction has finally come to an end.

The restrooms in the United Kingdom pavilion have officially reopened after being closed for close to a year. WDW Magic confirmed these reopening and, with the reopening of these restrooms, the nearby World Showcase restrooms have closed for refurbishment.

One thing that Disney World made sure to do when building its theme parks– whether it was Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT– is to make sure that restrooms are easily accessible and never a long walk away.

There are restrooms in multiple pavilions around the World Showcase, including the UK, France, Morocco, The American Adventure, Germany, and Norway. In addition, there are restrooms sprinkled throughout World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature. If you’re having trouble finding the nearest restroom, just see your nearest Disney Cast Member, who can point you in the right direction.

