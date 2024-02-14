Disney’s Hollywood Studios Faces Another Major Closure

One of Disney’s most popular theme parks has lost another attraction.

Ride and attraction closures are nothing new for the Disney theme parks, with refurbishments being a necessary part of the business. However, it’s always unfortunate when a popular, fan-favorite attraction goes offline, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios just lost another great experience.

The Walt Disney Theater, part of Walt Disney Presents in Walt Disney World, is now closed for its previously announced refurbishment. This attraction is found in Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, right between the entrance to Toy Story Land and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

This experience acts as a gallery celebrating the life of Walt Disney, complete with artwork, photos, costumes, models, and more. The Walt Disney presents theater screens a brief documentary called Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream, revealing more details about the man himself.

The walkthrough exhibits inside the attraction remain open, but the Walt Disney Theater portion is now closed off until at least March 1.

This attraction joins Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in closing, which shut down at the start of the year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for quite a lengthy refurbishment. Disney has not yet revealed the official reopening date for this roller coaster, simply stating the ride will return in “Summer 2024.” Losing a ride of this caliber has certainly been challenging for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with wait times for other “E-ticket” attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Slinky Dog Dash all skyrocketing in the last few weeks.

It seems like the entire Walt Disney World Resort is embarking on large-scale refurbishments at the moment, with Magic Kingdom’s iconic Country Bear Jamboree closing permanently at the start of the year as well. This closure is more of a complete overhaul rather than simple maintenance, with Disney giving the decades-old show a makeover that will reopen later this year.

It’s also important to note that Magic Kingdom will soon be home to a brand-new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open this summer. This ride will replace the legendary Splash Mountain log flume ride, instead telling a new story based on Disney’s classic animated film The Princess and the Frog (2009).

