Confirmed: Disney World Shut Down Will Happen After All

Though it wasn’t confirmed by Walt Disney World Resort ahead of time, a major shutdown will be happening after all.

If you’re heading to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” there are numerous developments that you need to know about when planning your Disney park vacation. No matter whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there is always work being done to ensure that each Disney World park continues to expand and can handle the influx of guests that they see throughout the year.

While this wasn’t made official by Disney ahead of time, reports from Kenny the Pirate have confirmed one popular attraction will experience shutdown after all. Though Walt Disney Presents was originally listed on the Disney World closure calendar, the attraction was later removed from the closure list. As a matter of fact, Disney’s official website right now lists the attraction– which is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios— as open.

However, if you’re planning to get the full experience, you’re going to be sadly disappointed, at least for the time being.

KTP has confirmed that though the gallery and exhibit portion of the attraction remains open, the theatre portion of the attraction is now closed. There is a large black curtain in front of the theatre, and guests are being directed away from it, which usually shows screenings of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream.

At this time, Disney has not issued an official word on when the show might reopen. There have been numerous times when the theatre has shown preview screenings of upcoming films for Disney and Pixar, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here. For those wondering, the 15-minute documentary showcases the life and times of the visionary creator. Featuring rare audio recordings, historical footage, and rarely-seen home movies, this film traces the dramatic tale of how Walt turned his dreams into reality.

Every closure at Walt Disney World Resort

Of course, this isn’t the only closure currently happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though the Disney World park is home to just nine rides total, one of them is closed until the summer undergoing maintenance.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is once again shut down for months as it undergoes construction work. Though there have been rumors the coaster attraction might be rethemed and that Aerosmith might be taken off the ride, this doesn’t seem to be the case. At this time, the belief is that this is strictly for maintenance purposes and that the ride will reopen this summer with relatively no changes.

Outside of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are a few more closures that guests should be aware of, especially if you’re visiting in the next few weeks or this spring. First, Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is closed for planned maintenance. The water attraction is slated to reopen on March 16, 2024, so don’t plan to get soaking wet at the theme park if you’re visiting before its reopening.

There are no major closures to report at EPCOT, but guests should be aware that there is ongoing construction happening and, even with the opening of World Celebration and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in the last few months, there will still be quite a few construction walls around the park. There have been rumors that Journey Into Imagination with Figment could undergo major changes, but nothing has been confirmed by Disney thus far.

Finally, Magic Kingdom currently has two attractions closed, both of which won’t reopen until the summer. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is replacing Splash Mountain, has been under construction for over a year. The new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is slated to open in the summer, but Disney has not given an exact date. In addition, Country Bear Jamboree has closed down for the next few months to make way for a new set of songs and a new name– titled Country Bear Musical Jamboree– which will also open this summer.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all closures, changes, and major developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort.