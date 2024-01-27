Attraction Closing at Disney World Becomes a Mystery

The closure of an attraction at Walt Disney World Resort has quickly become a mystery.

While the biggest attraction closure currently at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, that doesn’t mean it’s the only location reportedly set for closure.

Inside the Magic covered earlier this week that the popular entertainment attraction, Walt Disney Presents, would be closing down for a brief refurbishment beginning February 12, 2024, and running through March 1, 2024. Interestingly enough, the closure has quickly become a mystery.

Though Disney originally listed the attraction on the refurbishment calendar, it is now removed. It’s unclear if this is a glitch on the official Disney World website or if Disney delayed the refurbishment for the time being.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been home to major wait times, especially over the last couple of months. The Disney World theme park encompasses just nine major rides, and when big crowds make their way to the Disney park, it’s easy for them to be packed. During the Holiday season, several attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Slinky Dog Dash, have all boasted wait times of more than two hours.

When the announcement was made that Walt Disney Presents– which is a “crowd-eater” attraction– would be closing in addition to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, it was fair to wonder if the Disney World park would have enough capacity to keep up with the crowds. While the attraction remaining open isn’t going to draw crowds away from the major rides, it can be a help in funneling crowded areas.

Of course, it’s unclear at this time if Disney has truly postponed the closure.

At Walt Disney Presents, you have the opportunity to view several gallery exhibits all dedicated to Walt Disney. After your gallery tour, catch a screening of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream, a 15-minute documentary that showcases the life and times of the visionary creator. Featuring rare audio recordings, historical footage, and rarely-seen home movies, this film traces the dramatic tale of how Walt turned his dreams into reality. Sneak peeks of upcoming Disney or Pixar films may be offered in place of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream throughout the year. Times and offerings may vary.

