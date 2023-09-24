Popular ‘Star Wars’ Ride Queue Contaminated With Bodily Fluids, Guests Horrified

As a trackless ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance infamously breaks down daily. But during a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, an Inside the Magic reporter noticed that Walt Disney World Resort is also neglecting the attraction’s queue.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most popular Disney Park attractions in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Despite ongoing maintenance issues and repeated breakdowns, guests adore this battle against Kylo Ren and the First Order.

“Join the Resistance in an unforgettable battle against the First Order on this exciting ride,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns.”

“When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the largest attractions in the galaxy, with multiple ride systems unlike anything else at the Disney theme parks.

Cleanliness Issues

This Star Wars land ride has one of the longest queues in Walt Disney World Resort. Both the Lightning Lane and standby queue can accommodate thousands of guests as the ride regularly sees two-hour wait times. Just when you think you must be at the front of the line, there’s another room to see!

Walt Disney Imagineers design each line carefully to fit its attraction’s story and entertain guests. But Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is unique in that its queue is part of the ride experience. Guests encounter Rey, Lieutenant Bek, BB-8, Kylo Ren, First Order guards, and more Star Wars characters before stepping into their ride vehicles… and even wind up imprisoned!

Unfortunately, Walt Disney World Resort appears to be neglecting the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue. During a recent visit, an Inside the Magic team member noticed trash strewn throughout the line, including a piece of gum (complete with glistening saliva) within reach of young guests.

Despite reaching pre-pandemic staffing levels, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort cast members say they are stretched thin, unable to keep up with increasing workloads. The custodial team works hard to keep Disney Parks clean for guests, and one experience doesn’t discount the hard work they do each day.

Have you noticed maintenance issues on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.