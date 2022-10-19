Guests Sit In Queue For Hours After ‘Star Wars’ Ride Breaks Three Times

Breakdowns are inevitable when thousands of Guests are boarding Walt Disney World Resort attractions every day. But sometimes it happens more often than Guests would like!

@TraceyM0802 attempted to ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios three times on Tuesday, with the ride breaking down each time. Eventually, Guests were forced to sit waiting in the queue, which had a posted wait time of an hour and 50 minutes:

When you’re sitting on the ground of @WaltDisneyWorld @StarWars ride, because it broke down like 3 times today. Waiting all day to get on this. Come on Disney. #riseoftheresistance #110minutewait

“Come on Disney,” the Guest pleaded. She also shared a photo of Guests waiting in the crowded standby line.

At the time of publication, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance was back in operation with a 95-minute wait.

Because of its advanced technology, Rise of the Resistance regularly breaks down and requires a reset. Guests with existing Individual Lightning Lanes are given an any-time Lightning Lane that they can use at any attraction in the Disney Park or save for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance when it opens back up.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the most recent attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, joining Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you've ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!