Disney World Experiencing “Insane” Maintenance Issues

Despite increased revenue, Walt Disney World Resort continues to experience some of its worst maintenance issues in decades.

Fans have complained about a declining experience at the Central Florida Disney Park for years, particularly following COVID-19 closures. According to Guests, attractions regularly break down at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This can lead to increased wait times and dissatisfaction among Guests who paid for Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes.

Walt Disney World Resort Guest u/sincerelymikey recently shared their experience on Reddit. The Guest alleged that even the attractions that didn’t break down were “busted in some capacity,” severely impacting their vacation.

“A bunch of the monitors at Test Track were broken and you couldn’t use them,” the Guest recalled. “There’s electrical tape holding the queue together at Tron (which opened two months ago!)… I just got off Flight of Passage and the entire ride you could hear the loud roars of the mechanics in the background. The right side of my banshee was broken and my family member only got sprayed with water when it’s supposed to happen multiple times.”

The Guest experienced issues with rides at all four Theme Parks.

“Hondo wasn’t active at Smuggler’s Run this morning, the smells didn’t work at Remy’s the other day,” they continued. “In general I’ve just seen a lot of wear and tear on the rides and pretty much everything needs a fresh coat of paint. Does Disney just not have enough workers to fix the rides or what?”

“It’s insane that they charge these prices, charge premiere for Flight of Passage (we paid $90 to get on that ride today) and my experience was a bummer cuz of all of that,” the Guest concluded. “At the very least put that ride on a refurb, because it’s been five years since it opened. Give it a little TLC, if you will. I love these rides but it’s kinda getting old that every time I get on one something is broken in some capacity.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.