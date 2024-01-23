Confirmed: Disney World Park Losing Another Attraction

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort is already limited on attractions, but now more changes are coming.

Though it’s one of the most popular Disney World theme parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also one of the smallest in offerings and attractions, in particular. While Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, for example, boast numerous rides in addition to entertainment offerings, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a total of just nine rides and a handful of entertainment offerings to draw in crowds.

During the busy times of the year, it’s not uncommon to see seven of those attractions posted with triple-digit waits, many days at the same time. These include Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania!, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Just recently, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed down indefinitely for maintenance. The roller coaster attraction is set to open in the summer, but an exact date or timeline has not been confirmed. Now, Disney World has confirmed another attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closed, as well.

Walt Disney Presents, which is located in the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is set to join Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and undergo refurbishment. The closure period is reportedly set to take place from February 12 through March 2. Disney has not confirmed what changes or updates might be coming to the attraction while it is closed.

Originally opened to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Walt’s birth, the gallery showcases his life story from small-town America to Hollywood. Guests have a chance to explore a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind sketches, photos, models, costumes, artwork, and more. After touring the gallery, you can view a screening of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream, a 15-minute documentary that showcases the life and times of the visionary creator. Featuring rare audio recordings, historical footage, and rarely-seen home movies, this film traces the dramatic tale of how Walt turned his dreams into reality.

Sneak peeks of upcoming Disney or Pixar films may be offered in place of Walt Disney: One Man’s Dream throughout the year. Times and offerings may vary, and we recommend checking the official Disney World website for more information.

Because of how few attractions there are in the theme park, it’s easy to see how losing one, either for scheduled refurbishment or for unplanned breakdowns, can cause other areas of the Disney park to become congested and even more crowded. Though Walt Disney Presents is not a ride, it does draw a decent crowd of people throughout the day, and with both it and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed, we recommend expecting there to be some crowds when you visit the beloved Disney World park.

What is your favorite attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!