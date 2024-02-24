New EPCOT Attraction Ruins the Magic for Hundreds

Despite its recent opening, one of the most popular attractions in EPCOT ruined the magic for hundreds of guests.

Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — welcome thousands of guests of all ages daily, eager to experience some of the most thrilling and innovative rides and attractions in America.

While long lines and wait times are things guests usually expect when visiting Walt Disney World, the magic was recently ruined for a family and hundreds of other guests visiting EPCOT — which recently became the stage for a traumatizing crime.

TikTok user @aroseslimes recently posted a video of their experience while waiting in line for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, one of the newest and most popular attractions at EPCOT located at the France pavilion in World Showcase. The guests commented that they had been waiting in line for three hours when a cast member made an announcement on the queue’s speakers.

“Your attention, please. Due to technical difficulties, we have closed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. I repeat we have closed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. We currently have no estimated time as to when we’ll be reopening.”

Of course, the guest’s disappointment was evident after hearing the unfortunate announcement. However, they did comment if they received any kind of compensation for the incident, like a Lightning Lane pass to return later or use at another park attraction. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The video stirred mixed reactions among viewers, from those who empathized with the unfortunate guests to those who said the young parkgoer was overreacting.

One user commented that there were other attractions at EPCOT, to which another responded: “Of course there are other rides, it’s Disney!!! Haha I think they’re well aware about others rides! But when you wait, standing in line for 3 hours for a ride you really really want to go on, and it shuts down, it can be pretty upsetting! Nothing wrong with being upset!”

A viewer commented that, as a local, they knew that the ride tends to break down “A LOT!” “I swear it feels like it’s down more than it’s operational.”

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT opened in 2021 following an extended delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is a replica of the original version — Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, or Ratatouille: The Adventure in English — located in Walt Disney Studio Park in Disneyland Paris.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure was followed by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened in 2022, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, which opened last year.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, Disney describes the beloved ride as follows:

Feel like you’ve shrunk down to Chef Remy’s size for a 4D culinary adventure based on the Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille. When you’re small, life is a big adventure! A Recipe for Excitement

In this 4D ride experience, join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant. C’est magnifique!

Have you ever had a similar experience at Disney World? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.