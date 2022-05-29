Disney World Guest Ditches Family to Experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The new roller coaster at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, has been the hot topic of Walt Disney World over this Memorial Weekend. Since its official opening on May 27th, this new attraction has been in everyone’s mouth and probably on their social media.

While thousands of Guests and Cast Members have already been able to join the Guardians of the Galaxy on this new adventure through Cast Member and Annual Passholder preview events, in addition to the official opening, there are plenty who have not had the chance to experience this thrilling ride.

For many fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting a chance to experience this new attraction is worth lots of sacrifices, from waking up to find a spot in the Virtual Queue system at 7 am to purchasing a $17 individual Lightning Lane pass, and even, ditching their family to join the beloved space crew on their mission.

Redditor u/DestroyerX2000 recently posted about considering ditching their family and their dinner reservation to redeem a boarding pass for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind that clashed with said reservation. They asked fellow Redditors if the damage from leaving their family of 8 and skipping dinner was worth the chance to ride the attraction for the first time.

Some users like u/SUPRA239 and u/chris84bond commented that this Guest could surely seek a Cast Member’s assistance to experience the ride and still enjoy a meal with their family, as they would possibly find a way to work something out together.

The original poster later added that they wouldn’t miss the meal with his family for the world and that fellow Redditors should not get them wrong, as many were commenting on the possibility of their family not wanting to join them for the ride. They added that they were just disappointed that their boarding pass happened to overlap with the dining reservation.

While this Guest’s mind seems to be certain about their decision, Cast Members would surely be able to assist them if they decided to follow the advice fellow Redditors provided. Cast Members go through a series of training processes to provide Guests with the best experience while visiting the Park. This includes being trained to be as positive and friendly as possible to both the young and the young at heart.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

We have previously reported several updates that came to light before the opening of this highly anticipated attraction, from the first peek at the costumes Cast Members will wear to footage from the Annual Passholder previews and even a guide to the attraction.

The official Walt Disney World Website describes the attraction as follows:

Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

EPCOT is the epicenter of Walt Disney’s vision for tomorrow. Check out Spaceship Earth and then head over for some thrills on Mission: SPACE and Test Track. Enjoy the World Showcase and enjoy some incredible rides on Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’Ratatouille Adventure. Stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion. Stop in to see Nemo & friends and then relax and enjoy the Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival. Also, don’t forget to check out the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which is playing every night at EPCOT.

Have you been able to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Let us know in the comments below!