Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is one of the many attractions to premiere at Walt Disney World Parks in recent years.

Despite having an older sister over at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, a surprising number of Guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, still don’t have a clear understanding of what their own version of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is all about. Since opening on the scene in 2021, plenty of questions have come up surrounding the Walt Disney World Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure version, specifically, and they continue to come up to this day. But we at Inside the Magic are helping out by answering all those questions you may still have.

Where Is the Ratatouille Ride Located Exactly?

Disney World’s version of that iconic Remy Ratatouille ride can be found at EPCOT, appropriately enough, within the France Pavilion of the World Showcase. Despite being located in an all-new area specially created just for its installment, you won’t need to consult a map of EPCOT Center to find it. It should be pretty easy to seek out on your own.

What Time Does the Ride Open?

Back when EPCOT was divided into two sections—Future World and the World Showcase—it was generally accepted that Future World was the section that opened at 9 a.m. (or earlier at select times), and the World Showcase opened later, around 11 a.m. Therefore, all of the attractions contained in both sections followed suit. Now that EPCOT’s Future World has been subdivided into different neighborhoods—World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery—all sections of the Park are operating under the same opening and closing time. Most days, EPCOT opens at 9 a.m. (or 8:30 a.m. for Disney Resort Guests). This means you can start riding the EPCOT Remy ride first thing—the moment you enter the Park.

What Kind of Ride Is It?

If you haven’t experienced it for yourself yet, you probably have many questions about just how to ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. Is it a roller coaster? Can you get wet on the ride? You may even wonder whether or not it’s too intense for younger kids.

Well, to answer your first question, no, it is not a roller coaster. It is a motion-based dark ride with 4D components. Guests ride along in “ratmobiles” and are never on an actual track.

As for whether or not you get wet, you sort of do. There is a part of the ride in which a champagne bottle may spritz you a bit, but it’s not enough to do any harm.

While not intense in the traditional sense, anyone (kid or adult) prone to motion sickness may get nauseous given all the sudden jerks, movements, and even spinning around.

What’s the Storyline?

You enter into the building designed in the likeness of Gusteau’s restaurant, and proceed to an artist’s loft overlooking the rooftops of Paris. It’s here that Guests board their ratmobiles, and the adventure begins on the roof of Gusteau’s where Remy and the spirit of Chef Auguste Gusteau are engrossed in mealtime planning, finally settling on none other than Ratatouille.

Remy and Guests then fall through a glass pane in the roof and land directly on the kitchen floor of the restaurant. Then a chase begins—the bumpy part of the ride.

Finally, you find yourself in the dining area. But being a rat, you attract plenty of unwanted attention from diners. That’s where Chef Skinner comes in, on a mission to get rid of the rats…and that means you. All the while, Alfredo Linguini is trying to assist in your escape via a vent. As you enter the vent, Skinner—still on a rampage—is wrecking the walls from the outside, trying to grab you as you’re on the run. But all turns out fine in the end when you make it back to Remy’s rat kitchen.

How Long Is the Ratatouille Ride?

Given all the action throughout the riding experience, you’d probably guess this is a long attraction, right? Well, believe it or not, the whole thing is under five minutes!

How is the Experience Different from the One in France?

Regarding the actual ride, Disney World’s version of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is pretty much the same as the one at Disneyland Paris. But many agree that the overall experience at Disney World is an enhanced representation of the former, primarily due to its overall feel and ambiance, which rings far truer.

It would be ironic to say that EPCOT’s France Pavilion feels more French than the scene over in Paris, but in a way, it’s true. That’s because Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris doesn’t try to be French at all. In a sense, it’s kind of an imitation of Hollywood Studios. Plus, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure resides within the Park’s Worlds of Pixar section, which also shares space with Finding Nemo, Cars, and Toy Story attractions. It just doesn’t have much surrounding area to exude that French vibe the France Pavilion can fully immersive Guests in.

Plus, with its placement in the France Pavilion, Disney World’s version has the added elements and accents of all those other surrounding cultural representations. This even includes dining at establishments that serve up renditions of Remy’s own Ratatouille recipe.

Do you feel that the Disney World version of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is better than the one at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments.