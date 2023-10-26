Dozens “Held Hostage” by Unruly Disney World Guest

Social media outrage ensued this week after a TikToker attempted a “flash mob” in line for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a ride at EPCOT. Disney Parks fans were furious to see guests “held hostage” by an unruly content creator.

The Ratatouille (2007) Ride

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened in the EPCOT World Showcase France pavilion in 2021 as part of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The trackless attraction was inspired by a ride of the same name in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

“Feel like you’ve shrunk down to Chef Remy’s size for a 4D culinary adventure based on the Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “When you’re small, life is a big adventure!”

“In this 4D ride experience, join Chef Remy on a daring culinary caper that will captivate all your senses as you zip, dash and scurry through the bustling kitchen, dining room and walls of Gusteau’s famous Paris restaurant. C’est magnifique!”

“Sing-A-Long”

u/HiddnVallyofthedolls shared this TikTok from Emi on the “I Am The Main Character” subreddit. The community focuses on people “acting like they are the center of the world.”

Singing while in line at Disneyland

In the video, Emi stated that she’d always wanted to start a flash mob to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” originally sung by The Tokens but featured in The Lion King (1994). As she sang, she tried getting other guests to join… But most appeared confused.

Commenters were furious.

“When did flash mob change from gathering people beforehand to sing and dance at a place to trying to rope random people into singing and dancing with you?” u/Pittsbirds asked.

“She doesn’t even know the song…cringe,” u/VampyKit replied.

“A crowd that’s held hostage on a line is not your audience nor flash mob,” said u/Concious_Wind_2255. “This was so awkward and not even a song everyone knows — she didn’t even know the words.”

Others recalled similar incidents.

“I legit was at Disney last year, in line for the little mermaid,” u/Skwidmandoon wrote. “And this woman in line thought everyone else wanted to listen to her sing every little mermaid song all the way until we had to listen to them again on the ride. The collective tension was palpable. She was such a main character she couldn’t even tell everyone in line wanted to whoop her *ss. 2 hours in that line and she sang the same songs for 1.5 hours of it.”

