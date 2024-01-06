Disney Adults Outraged by “Disruptive” Disney Move

A recent move by Walt Disney World Resort sparked indignation among Disney adults, as a years-long tradition has been disrupted.

Guests have all sorts of traditions when visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, from getting a new pair of Mickey Ears or Minnie Ears to getting their favorite snack, riding their most beloved ride, or “drinking around the world” at EPCOT — though this tradition has been frowned upon online.

Unfortunately, guests who enjoy “drinking around the world” were wowed with indignation after Disney decided to remove the unofficial theme park icon Binny, famous among Disney Adults visiting the United Kingdom pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Every Disney parkgoer knows that while most dining and quick service locations have tables nearby, they are not enough to accommodate all guests during the busiest times of the year. Therefore, many Disney adults have opted to use trashcans throughout the park as make-do tables due to their flat tops.

This led Disney Day Drinkers Club members to adopt — and actually baptize — a trash can outside the Rose & Crown pub in the U.K. pavilion at EPCOT as their mascot, naming him “Binny.” Binny’s adoption was caused by the restrictions Disney World set in place during operations during the COVID-19 pandemic when the location exclusively allowed drinking outdoors.

Binny’s popularity quickly grew, causing Roman Catholic priest Father Sean Knox of Tallahassee, Florida, to officially baptize Binny with a few drops of his pint, saying: “I now bless you the official mascot of the Disney Day Drinkers Club,” according to a report.

Unfortunately, Binny’s “boom” caused long lines of Disney adults aware of his existence to form long lines to take pictures with the unofficial theme park icon. The lines eventually reached the themed pub’s entrance, causing Disney officials to consider it a safety hazard and relocate Binny for “safety purposes,” as explained by a Disney spokesperson in the report.

Binny has reportedly been moved multiple times, returning to his original location for a short period, but was ultimately removed again, disappointing fans ready to book flights to Florida to take pictures with the mascot.

