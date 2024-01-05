Is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Closing Soon?

A recent video convinced many Disney Park fans that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind would soon close for refurbishment. The less than two-year-old attraction is located in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood, near Mission: SPACE and Space 220 Restaurant.

TikToker @billnyethedisneyguy shared this “point of view” video, pretending to tell a friend that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind wouldn’t be open during their trip:

Commenters were concerned, asking when the attraction would close and for how long.

“The panic is real,” said @lucyrobinson258.

“The way I almost canceled my trip,” @carcard123 wrote.

The truth? Walt Disney World Resort has not announced a refurbishment for this attraction. Like the viral satire page Mouse Trap News, @billnyethedisneyguy was playing a prank on Disney Park fans.

“It’s not real,” he replied to one Disney Parks fan. “It’s all a joke.”

This EPCOT rollercoaster is the second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed ride in the United States, following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park. The first-of-its-kind ride sends guests down an incredible indoor track in cars that spin 360 degrees. Guests must use the My Disney Experience app to register for a Virtual Queue or purchase an Individual Lightning Lane to ride.

“Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

Have you ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Share your thoughts on the coaster with Inside the Magic in the comments.