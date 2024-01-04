Disney Closing United States Theme Parks? Here’s the Truth

Are Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort leaving Central Florida and Southern California? That’s what a “news” video posted on TikTok on Tuesday would have you believe.

Related: Disney Drops Lake Nona, But Not Walt Disney World

Mouse Trap News amassed thousands of views with a video claiming that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort were “seceding” from the United States. The viral satire news organization has a history of tricking Disney Parks fans with its detailed falsehoods and captivating theme park video footage.

“Essentially, the land that encompasses each of the parks is now part of a new country fittingly named Disneyland and Walt Disney World,” the video claimed. “…Anyone entering will have to go through border security and have their passport.”

The satire account also alleged that Disney would drug test guests, a claim they previously made that went viral. Supposedly, The Walt Disney Company leaving Florida and California had been in the works for over ten years. The TikTok clip cited the company’s “military strength” as the reason the United States government allowed the Disney parks to secede.

“Had the government not allowed this, we would have essentially seen a war between Disney and the United States,” they concluded. “This is something the U.S. had no interest in, so instead, they just let them become their own country.”

Despite tension with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Walt Disney World Resort isn’t planning on abandoning its 43 square miles of Central Florida land. And even though it’s practically landlocked in Anaheim, Disneyland Resort isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Still, the video fooled many commenters who expressed concern about the alleged change.

“I have a feeling this will screw employees or ‘cast members’ at tax time,” @thatbeerguy89 wrote.

“How the f**k is this even right tf why are they letting Disney rule smh,” said @darthdaddy111.

“What the h*ll Disney is a whole country now?” @camelo065 asked.

Again, Inside the Magic can confirm that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are not leaving the United States. It’s important to double-check any questionable claims on social media.

Still, there is some truth to the claim. During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, The Walt Disney Company teased that Mickey Mouse plans to pack his bags and travel throughout the United States. “Disney is coming to select cities to ask you about your special Walt Disney World moment,” host Ryan Seacrest said while standing next to Mickey and Minnie.

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t provided more details about this Walt Disney World Resort-inspired tour. Inside the Magic will report any updates on the all-new event!

Would you visit a Disney theme park in another state? Where would you want it to go? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!