Will Disney World Start Drug Testing Guests?

Disney Parks fans panicked this week after a viral video suggested that Walt Disney World Resort would start drug testing guests following increased violence at the Central Florida theme parks. The rumored policy divided fans, some of whom felt it was too invasive.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is probably one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in the world, but it’s not entirely sober. Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs sell beer, wine, and hard liquor. Guests can smoke or vape nicotine cartridges in designated smoking areas outside the four Disney parks.

Marijuana and illicit substances are banned on Walt Disney World Resort property, but it doesn’t stop guests from trying. Disney security cast members regularly escort guests out of the Disney theme parks for drug use.

As frustration grows about drug use at Walt Disney World Resort, some fans were relieved when this viral video claimed that the Disney park would drug test guests. Many didn’t notice that the news came from the biggest Disney satire account on TikTok, Mouse Trap News.

“This is leading to thousands of people being banned from Disney,” the video claimed. “In fact, it’s estimated that four out of ten adults at Disney World are under the influence of various drugs. Because of this, Disney will be drug testing guests nine and older when they go through security.”

The deceptive video went into extreme detail, claiming Walt Disney World Resort patented proprietary technology to drug test guests efficiently. They alleged that guests could appeal a false positive, but those who failed would be subject to a 30-day ban from the Disney parks. Guests with three infractions would allegedly receive a lifetime ban.

The mythical policy was overwhelmingly unpopular.

“Honestly I just think it’s creepy & Disney clearly invades their guest privacy,” said @claireizdabest256.

“If I want to be high as f**k going to Disney World after I spent thousands that’s exactly what I’ll do,” @kayleecler993 wrote.

But a minority was happy about the potential for a more drug-free Walt Disney World Resort. Some brought up the man who recently stripped naked on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Resort as an example of the need for drug testing.

“I think they don’t want people coming into their parks on something,” said @bill_the_liberal420. “Plus they’d be around kids.”

Once again, Inside the Magic can confirm that Walt Disney World Resort is not drug testing guests. The claim is entirely satirical– but guests should avoid bringing prohibited items and substances into the Disney parks.

Would you support Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort drug testing guests?