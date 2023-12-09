Campaign to End Vaping at Disney World Gains Traction

Years after Walt Disney World Resort went smoke-free, some guests still attempt to use tobacco and nicotine products inside. the theme parks. But many Disney Parks fans are fed up.

According to Walt Disney World Resort’s property rules, vaping is already banned inside Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Guests must utilize designated smoking areas outside of the theme parks’ entrances.

“For the comfort of all Guests, Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are smoke free,” the guidelines read. “The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas.”

This week, Walt Disney World Resort fans discussed ways to stop rulebreakers from vaping and smoking inside the Disney theme parks and non-designated areas of Disney Resort hotels. Some even suggested security cast members confiscate vapes and e-cigarettes, banning them entirely instead of just in smoking areas.

Reddit user u/HokieFireman started the discussion on Friday. They claimed that in just a few months, they witnessed a rapid increase in guests vaping inside Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“Time to ban cigarettes and vapes from being brought into the park,” the Disney Parks fan wrote. “…The number of people smoking or vaping in the park has only grown exponentially each trip. Why people think it’s ok to vape inside, in restaurants or while online or large crowds astound me. If you can’t go a few hours without a vape hit your [sic.] addicted and need to seek treatment.”

Many fans agreed.

“They should be banned from having those items on them… given how out of control it’s gotten,” u/jmurphy42 replied. “I would absolutely trade longer security lines for not getting a face full of smoke repeatedly throughout the day.”

“Some lady was smoking right outside of baby care center at EPCOT,” said u/pianomanzano. “Called her out on [it] and she just looked at me and kept on smoking. Disgusting behavior.”

But others argued that banning vapes altogether was a step too far.

“Banning being able to bring my pen into the park would be pretty ridiculous given that there would be nowhere near the designated areas to store it while I’m in the park,” u/b_eth commented.

“I used to vape a lot, but now I use ZYN pouches,” u/pamperedthrowaway said. “I agree you shouldn’t vape around other people, but a blanket ban isn’t going to make people stop. I know the feeling, and how insidious that stuff is.”

Some felt Walt Disney World Resort should bring back smoking areas inside the Disney theme parks.

“I used to vape a lot, but now I use ZYN pouches. This will definitely be unpopular but I would be fine with a vaping (not smoking) area inside the park,” u/Wolfy321 wrote.

“If there were reasonably accessible areas, it would not be nearly as much of an issue,” u/GoldBerry1810 agreed. “WDW brings the whole world in, and like it or not, some of those people use nicotine.”

Walt Disney World Resort did not respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment as of the time of this article’s publication.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.