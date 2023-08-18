Unlimited Booze Hack at Disney World Unveiled by Influencer

A Disney influencer on TikTok has unveiled how to get unlimited booze while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Everything Taking Place Right Now at Disney World

Last week, a significant heat wave struck Central Florida, with record-breaking temperatures soaring past 100 degrees in most regions, including WDW. The intense heat led to warnings and long wait times for indoor attractions at Disney World. Some guests even had to cancel their trips in August and move it down or remove it altogether because of the scorching summer heat. That didn’t stop folks from storming the gates of Magic Kingdom to enter Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, which debuted last weekend.

Despite rumors and reports of low crowd levels, MNSSHP brought hoards of Disney fans and guests for the opening weekend of the Halloween event, which saw high wait times, long meet-n-greet lines up to four hours in length, and guests complaining about the event not being as limited as they thought it would be. The event was a success and continues to be, as some nights have sold out for September and October. But even so, the weekends are always high, and as summer comes to a close, more and more guests will be looking to head to the Disney parks on Saturdays and Sundays.

With crowds rising again, some adult guests will venture into dining spots for food and cold beverages to cool off from the heat and crowds. A Disney influencer has supposedly discovered a hack that allows you to get unlimited booze during your time at this location.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue – Unlimited Booze?

On the popular social app TikTok, a Disney influencer posted a video explaining the following:

According to the influencer in the video above, guests can visit Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue inside The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a high-spirited music-and-comedy revue accompanied by a fantastic feast. According to the official WDW website:

Get ready to clap, move your feet, sing along or just have a good time at rustic Pioneer Hall in Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. In between skits and song standards, chow down on all-you-care-to-enjoy fried chicken and smoked BBQ pork ribs, as well as a tossed green salad, cowboy beans, fresh-baked cornbread, macaroni-and-cheese and creamy coleslaw. And be sure to save room for the grand finale… strawberry shortcake! Unlimited draft beer, wine and sangria are available for Guests 21 years of age and older (proper ID required). Soft drinks are also included.