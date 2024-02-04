EXCLUSIVE: Theft Reported at EPCOT Leaves Guest Traumatized

A guest recently came forward to share her frustration and trauma after reporting a theft at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort. So much for a magical vacation.

Being robbed when visiting the Disney Parks in Orlando is the last thing guests would expect, given Disney’s extreme efforts to ensure the safety and security of every guest. Unfortunately, a woman left the Most Magical Place on Earth with a bad taste in her mouth after being the victim of a pickpocket inside a Disney Park.

Instagram user @herre_dani recently contacted Inside the Magic to share her unpleasant experience after a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, mentioning that she had been the victim of a pickpocket crime at EPCOT.

“I am so traumatized. I need someone to hear this,” said Dani as she recounted her story. The guest stated that she and her friend visited two of the four Disney Parks in Orlando — EPCOT and Magic Kingdom — during their trip to Disney World and added that this incident occurred during their visit to EPCOT.

“We were at the park all day, and I carried a small backpack with me at all times. We never let it out of our sight,” the guest commented before mentioning that she carried rain ponchos and an umbrella, well aware of Florida’s changing weather, portable phone chargers, a small water bottle, her wallet, and a small pouch with sanitary pads, everyday use medication, and personal hygiene items in her bag.

“We rode the attractions, we did World Showcase, and when we got to the hotel and started unpacking, I realized my pouch was missing. How was this possible?” “Fortunately, my wallet was at the bottom of my bag, but I was so mad. Who would steal a pouch with sanitary pads?” said Dani.

“I never would’ve imagined this would happen. This should be one of the safest places on Earth, but apparently, Disney is not an exception,” the guest continued. “My boyfriend said he wasn’t surprised because Disney is where you inevitably feel safe and let your guard down. And it’s true, that’s what I did.”

“I was so upset. I felt so stupid,” Dani said, adding, “But in the end, I realized who must’ve felt stupid was the thief because he stole my pads.” The guest commented that she took additional precautions when visiting Magic Kingdom the next day but that she and her friend could not enjoy the park in the same way after the incident. “I am traumatized. I couldn’t look at people the same way the next day.”

Dani mentioned she didn’t report the incident to cast members or Disney security, as what was stolen from her was not essential. She commented she would take additional precautions on her next visit to the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time guests visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth have been victims of crime. Inside the Magic has reported on a kleptomaniac repeatedly stealing mobile phones from guests visiting Disney World’s four theme parks, guests stealing from others during exclusive events, and even a guest reporting a bag allegedly being stolen by housekeeping personnel at a Disney Resort Hotel during their visit. This has led officials in The Walt Disney Company to introduce and enforce new security measures throughout the parks.

Sadly, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has also been the stage of multiple thefts, including guests stealing from strollers and adults shamelessly stealing directly from The Walt Disney Company by sneaking toddlers into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure without purchasing a ticket.

Disney World takes the security of its guests and property very seriously. The parks employ a large security force and use advanced surveillance technology to monitor suspicious activities. When thieving guests are apprehended, they face various consequences, including arrest and prosecution with felony charges, fines, and potential imprisonment.

Additionally, they can expect to be banned from Disney World properties for life, effectively ending their access to the beloved resort. Disney may also pursue civil lawsuits to recover damages caused by theft, resulting in substantial financial penalties for the offenders.

What do you think of this unfortunate incident? Have you ever had a similar experience? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!