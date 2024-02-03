Disney Guest Pulled Aside by Security Every Single Day of Vacation, Reveals Why

Want to save time when going through security on your next Disney World trip? Let Inside the Magic give you some tips on how to breeze through the front gates!

Going through security at Walt Disney World Resort inevitably feels like you’re returning to the Orlando International Airport (MCO), with a fast-paced process and many people eager to reach their destinations, all while hoping you won’t get pulled to the side for a secondary inspection.

During a recent trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, I wasn’t so lucky and ended up being pulled to the side at every park every day of my vacation. Fortunately, Disney security cast members were always kind and helpful and even shared some tips with me to avoid a second security screening when entering the parks.

And now, I will share those tips with you so you can breeze through the front gate at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Disney Springs! Let’s start by understanding why guests are pulled aside after going through the security scanners at Disney World.

Why did this happen? Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort stepped into the future. The Orlando-based Disney Resort implemented a new contactless security system consisting of specialized metal detectors at all four theme parks, Disney Springs, and some Disney Resort Hotels. During a recent visit, Disney World security cast members explained that these scanners can detect any kind of metal object in guests’ bags, purses, backpacks, etc., and that once the scanners are triggered, they have to carry out a manual bag check. Some of the most common items to trigger the security scanners include:

Umbrellas

Cameras

Laptops

Portable phone chargers

Sunglass and glasses cases

Mint tins

Metal water bottles

Disney pins stored together in pouches

Security cast members added that some bags and backpacks have a metal lining or some metal components, which can also trigger a manual search of guests’ bags. And, of course, other metal items could trigger these scanners.

For example, Inside the Magic reported on a guest being pulled for a manual search of their bag for carrying a harmonica into Disneyland Paris. It’s not a restricted item, but it’s definitely an unusual one!

But fear not! This doesn’t mean that you have to leave these items back in your hotel room. If you’re bringing any of these items into the parks to be prepared for anything, you can still walk right through the security filter with one simple hack.

How can you avoid being pulled aside by Disney World security? If you have any of the items mentioned above in your bag when visiting your favorite Disney Park, you can simply pull them out and hold them in your hand while walking through the security scanners. The metal detectors will still send an alarm to security cast members. Still, I was informed that as long as the scanners detect the metal on your hand and cast members can see what triggered them, you should be good to make your way to the front gate of your favorite park without the need for a manual search of your bag. “As long as we see that the scanners detect something in your hands and not inside your bag, you should be good,” commented a Disney World security cast member. Of course, you can always avoid bringing these items altogether, but if you want to be prepared for a full day of magic at one of Disney World’s four theme parks, this is the best way to do it!

Restricted items at Disney World Of course, several items are not permitted on Disney property, and that will cause guests to be turned away from the parks. Some of these items include: Weapons of any kind

Self-defense or restraining devices

Marijuana or any illegal substance

Objects or toys that appear to be firearms or weapons

Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects

Alcoholic beverages

Glass containers (excluding small containers such as baby food jars)

Artificial noisemakers

Recreational devices such as drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates or shoes with built-in wheels

Wagons

Folding chairs

Selfie sticks

Tripods or monopod stands that extend over 6’

Balloons (at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge)

Final thoughts on breezing through Disney World security Surely, no guest enjoys being pulled aside for a manual bag search during their Disney World trip. Still, hopefully, being aware of the items that may trigger this secondary inspection and putting this tip to the test will save our readers time when visiting the parks. At the end of the day, a hundred factors could trigger Disney’s security scanners and cause a manual search of your bag. However, everyone visiting the Orlando-based Disney Resort must be aware that the security measures at Disney World — and Disney Parks worldwide — are enforced to ensure the safety of all guests and cast members.

Do you have any tips to make your entrance to the parks smoother? Share it with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!